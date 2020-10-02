College football is back, but without an important component – the roar of the crowd!
The first weekend, there were no fans going wild after a long punt return, a deep pass, or a crushing tackle – no groans or cat-calls by the hometown crowd after a blown call by the referee.
It is different! But once again we acknowledge that sports often reflect life. How different our lives would be without our cheerleaders!
We can all remember those significant people in our lives who have cheered us on. Through our victories and our losses, our cheerleaders have been there to help us find our way through life.
As you read these few lines, remember those who have cheered you on, and whisper a thank-you.
A team really needs cheerleaders
To help them win their game,
And if there are no cheerleaders,
It’s really not the same.
And it is true in life as well;
We need those who cheer us on.
They let us know we’re not alone,
On this road we walk upon.
The first cheerleader I remember
Has to be my mom.
As I sat on my big boy potty chair,
Doing my best to drop a bomb.
“C’mon, Johnny,” she would say,
“Oh, you can be a big boy!”
And when success was finally achieved,
She cheered me on with such joy.
When I played little league baseball,
My folks were there to cheer me on.
I can almost hear them now,
“C’mon, you can do it, John!”
Fast forward to my high school days,
When I became my biggest fan.
I thought I could do whatever I tried;
After all, I was “The Man.”
Years went by and maturity
Dethroned my biggest fan.
I realized others cheering for me
Meant more than being “The Man.”
Now for almost five decades,
My biggest fan has been my wife.
I have to say her cheering me on
Has helped me have a wonderful life.
She doesn’t need an outfit or pom-poms—
Just that confident look in her eye,
And her assuring words, “You can do it, John,”
Is enough to satisfy.
John Pryor is a C.E. Donart High School graduate. He can be reached at p29jpryor@ gmail.com.
