Have you ever noticed in a post-game interview with a quarterback, when asked about his performance, he usually doesn’t recall the majority of his passes that went for gains, but he centers on the ones that didn’t go as he had planned, i.e., the bad throws he made.
We all tend to be the same way about the lives we have lived. The things that pop into our memory more often than not are the things that we regret doing, i.e., the things we wish we could do over, the mistakes we made. I wonder why that is so. Maybe you will connect with these few lines.
Once a grain of sand
Falls in an hour glass,
It will never drop again
Because that moment has passed.
Oh, there are so many times
I recall the things I’ve done,
And I wish with all my heart
That they could be undone.
Because there are so many things
I’ve experienced along the way,
Why do I recall the mistakes I’ve made?
You know it happens every day.
For if I had a ledger,
One side bad, once side good,
I know the good would far outnumber
The bad, and it should.
“After all,” I tell myself,
“What’s done, well, it’s done.
Don’t dwell on the bad, Johnny Boy.
That’s really not much fun!”
I guess the point of all this is
To me, it’s a mystery.
Why is it easier to recall the bad
Than the good of my history?
That being the case, I promise
From this day to the end of my time,
I think I’ll try to concentrate on the good.
Oh, how much more sublime!
John Pryor is a C.E. Donart High School graduate. He can be reached at p29jpryor@ gmail.com.
