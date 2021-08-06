At my present stage in life, I find it very easy to consider the “might have beens.”
Mind you, I don’t dwell on them, as I’m very satisfied with the life path I chose. Yet there are times when I wish for things, i.e., the way certain things used to be. It mostly has to do with physical appearance and abilities, which have changed rather drastically over the past few years.
Regarding some of my wishes, I believe it is incumbent upon me to take the course of action that could make them come true.
Others, well, I don’t think there’s much that can be done to make them come true.
Perhaps you will be able to tell the difference in these few lines.
I know there are no time machines,
And there’s no fountain of youth.
What goes before is really gone;
I know that that’s the truth.
But there’s no harm in wishing
For things that used to be.
So here’s my list of wishes;
It’s not too long, you’ll see.
I wish I didn’t need bifocals;
I wish I didn’t have a double chin;
I wish I was thirty-two inches in the waist,
And I could do a back flip again.
I wish I still had a hairline
I didn’t have to bend over to see.
I wish that getting out of a car
Was easy again for me.
I wish when I got up in the morning
It didn’t feel like the end of the day.
I wish when I stand on the bathroom scales,
They wouldn’t show what I actually weigh.
I wish I could stay up late like before—
Losing sleep wasn’t hard at all—
Instead of dozing off in my easy chair
Before I get the dinner call.
I wish when I swing a golf club,
It was effortless like it used to be,
And pick-up games of basketball
Didn’t take it all out of me.
But I guess most of all what I wish for is
The accomplishment of this daily task—
That I could remember like I used to.
Is that too much to ask?
John Pryor is a C.E. Donart High School graduate. He can be reached at p29jpryor@ gmail.com.
