I believe it is the duty of each generation to pass on what they have learned to the generation that follows them, i.e., to their offspring.
Why?
So, hopefully, they won’t make the same mistakes we’ve made.
Yes, I understand we learn from our mistakes, but if I can help my children avoid those mistakes, perhaps their lives will benefit from my instruction. In essence, we pass along what we’ve learned.
That means that occasionally we have to reflect on what we’ve learned so that we can share it.
Perhaps you will connect with these few lines, which reveal some things I’ve learned.
In the machinery of life,
I’m not the big wheel.
I’m just a little cog—
Imperfect, not the ideal.
I’ve never learned anything,
When it’s all going good;
Only when it’s going bad
Do I learn what I should.
Everything I say or do
Will have a consequence—
Maybe good, maybe bad—
A smile or a wince.
True love and friendship
Never have an ending,
Only a beginning.
They are never condescending.
Many of the words that I have said,
I wish that I could take back.
They were spoken when I was angry,
Usually a counterattack.
Love and forgiveness
Truly conquer all.
Without them life is meaningless;
All other things seem small.
My second best decision
Was who became my wife.
She has made my life so sweet,
This partner in my life.
What was my best decision?
It’s made my whole life glow.
I believe Jesus loves me;
The Bible tells me so.
John Pryor can be reached at p29jpryor@ gmail.com.
