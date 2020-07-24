To say we’ve been going through some troubling times would be a gross understatement. Some of our problems have originated from situations beyond our control.
Others, well, the blame for them can be tossed right into our collective laps. How we regard others “different” from ourselves is a situation that has been around for a long time. Efforts to resolve this situation have been tried over the years, but they appear not to have helped all that much. True, some advances have been made, but until we reach the stage that we can respect each other, regardless of our differences, problems will continue.
I’ve tried to propose a solution in these few lines.
Why does it have to be “us and them”?
Somebody has to lose; somebody has to win.
I don’t like you; you don’t like me.
No peace in that; there never will be.
Why “my way or the highway”, that’s it;
You know that doesn’t help a bit.
Think what you want; I don’t care.
That attitude just leads to despair.
Why “my way or I’m tearing it down”?
Will you wear the rubble as a crown?
It will be too heavy for your head,
And I can’t change if I am dead.
Give me a chance to hear your side,
Without feeling that I have to run and hide.
You feel like you can’t take it anymore;
I’m willing to listen and to explore.
The solution is found in “one on one”.
That’s the only way it will ever get done.
I am willing to try; are you?
We can together make changes that are long overdue.
Be patient with me; I’ll be patient with you.
Listen to me, and I’ll listen to you.
I still think we can work it out;
It won’t be easy, without a doubt.
Nothing worth gaining is easy to obtain,
But there’s one thing that’s really plain.
Without respect for one another,
We’ll never find the solution, brother.
John Pryor is a C.E. Donart High School graduate. He can be reached at p29jpryor@ gmail.com.
