Have you heard the news about the latest award-winning books for kids and teens? Every year, in late January, the Association for Library Service to Children, a division of the American Library Association, honors several authors and illustrators with various awards. The lead-up to the big event creates a buzz of excitement and speculation for librarians and children books enthusiasts across the country.
The oldest and possibly the most famous children’s book award is the John Newbery Medal. This award is given to “the author of the most distinguished contribution to American literature for children published by an American publisher in the United States in English during the preceding year.”
Back in the 1920s, there were a very limited number of literary works produced for children, and they did not have separate designations such as picture books or young adult sections. So it is important to realize that not every Newbery award winner will be suitable for younger children.
In 1922 the first Newbery Medal Winner was “The Story of Mankind” by Hendrik Willem van Loon. In 2022 the current Newbery Medal Winner is “The Last Cuentista” by Donna Barba Higuera.
The second most well-known children’s book award is the Randolph Caldecott Medal. This award is given for the most distinguished artist (illustrator) of an American picture book for children. Similar to the Newbery Award, books for all ages of children, including young adults, may be considered for this award and should not be assumed to be intended for young children.
The first Caldecott Medal was presented in 1938 for the book “Four and Twenty Blackbirds” illustrated by Robert Lawson. The 2022 Caldecott Medal winner is “Watercress,” illustrated by Jason Chin.
Other awards honored by the Association for Library Service to Children are specific to age groups such as the Theodor Seuss Geisel Award or culturally diverse writers such as the Coretta Scott King awards. “Fox at Night” by Corey R. Tabor is the 2022 winner of the Theodor Suess Geisel Award. This year’s winners of the Coretta Scott King award, Carole Boston Weatherford, author, and Floyd Cooper, illustrator, won with a book that has a lot of local interest – “Unspeakable: The Tulsa Race Massacre.”
For a complete list of national award winners, go to www.ala.org/yma.
When looking for an award-winning book at the Stillwater Public Library, check out our brochure with call number information for the Newbery, Caldecott and Coretta Scott King awards or look for the sticker on the spine. While the library is not able to keep every title on our shelves (especially the older titles or honorable mention titles), we are always happy to help you request a book for you through the Interlibrary Loan program if we don’t own it.
One award that Oklahoma children can still look forward to in the coming months is the Sequoyah Book Awards. This award is very different from the previously mentioned awards, as children from across the state of Oklahoma vote on the winner. Masterlists of books for children, intermediate and high school levels are chosen by librarians. Then, students have a year to read or listen to three or more books from their age category’s masterlist. Many students vote at their school libraries. However, students attending a school not participating in the Sequoyah promotion may read the books independently and vote individually online.
More information about the Sequoyah Book Award can be found at https://www.oklibs.org/page/sequoyah.
As a children’s librarian, I find it fascinating to compare contemporary award winners and winners from decades ago. In particular, the Caldecott is very interesting, and I enjoy seeing how art has developed over the decades. How about discovering what books won awards in the year you were born for your next reading challenge? If you need help getting started, just ask your librarian.
