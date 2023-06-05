The Stillwater Public Library’s 2023 summer reading program “All Together Now” begins this week with indoor shows, movies and more! You can feel the excitement the minute you walk through the library doors. We have activities happening nearly every day of the week, with different programs for all ages to enjoy. Make sure to check our website and social media to stay up-to-date all summer long.
Children’s summer shows start on Tuesday, June 6, with performances at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Rana McCoy’s Children’s Operetta will present fan favorite “Cinderella” with area kids in grades 2-7 playing all of the parts. The operetta puts a unique twist on the classic fairy tale. The kids have been practicing for a week leading up to the show and they cannot wait to perform!
Then, on Wednesday, June 7, at 2 p.m., teens going into grades 6-12 will have the chance to prove they are smarter than a librarian at “T(w)een Trivia.” Teens are encouraged to work in teams to answer six rounds of trivia. Categories include book-to-movie adaptations, animals, sports and more. Winners will receive prizes donated by AMC Theatre and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory.
A family-friendly film will be shown on Thursday, June 8, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The film is rated PG and runs 1 hour and 40 minutes long. This animated tale focuses on Krypto the Super-Dog, otherwise known as Superman’s pet. Since he has his own superpowers, Krypto enjoys saving the world with the Man of Steel. However, he finds himself challenged when Superman is kidnapped one day, and the other human superheroes can’t help. With the help of superpower-infused animals in a shelter, it’s up to Krypto to save the world and save his superhuman. Enjoy a free bag of popcorn while you watch the show on the library’s big screen. Please remember to bring a water bottle for water refills.
Keeping with this summer’s theme of kindness, adults and older teens are invited to help beautify the community with a creek clean-up at Strickland Park on Saturday, June 10, at 8:30 a.m. Candice Miller from Blue Thumb will give a creek-side lesson on local water pollution before leading participants in a hands-on clean-up of Boomer Creek in Strickland Park. Please register in advance so librarians can be sure to bring enough supplies.
Summer Storytime hours have also started with a variety of storytimes for all ages. Mondays at 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. will be for the little ones under 2 years old, with short stories and songs followed by a stay and playtime. Wednesdays there will be at outdoor storytime at Southern Woods Park at 9:30 a.m. The splash pad and playground will be open after storytime, so plan to stick around for extra fun. Fridays at 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. will be storytime for preschool-age kids with stories, songs and early literacy activities. Registration is not required for storytimes, but you can get signed up for reminder emails on the library’s website.
In addition to all the great activities, make sure you and your family have registered for the summer reading program using the online reading tracking platform and app, Beanstack. Once registered, log your reading time, complete reading challenges and go for a reading streak all in one convenient place. All ages will earn small incentive prizes donated by local businesses for every five hours read and get an entry in the grand prize drawing. For more information about all things summer reading, visit library.stillwater.org/summer_@_your_library.php.
The Stillwater Public Library is located at 1107 S. Duck St. Library hours are Monday- Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
