The Friends of the Stillwater Public Library are continuing with plans to hold a fall used book sale Sept. 16-19, though many adjustments are taking place.
Rather than being held at the library, the book sale will be at the Payne County Fairgrounds where books can be spread out and shoppers can peruse selections while keeping a bit more physically distanced.
In addition, since no sale was held in the spring, few people will have purchased their annual Friends membership dues for 2021. All attendees to the Thursday evening sale will pay $5 at the door to make entering the book sale easier for shoppers. Anyone who has purchased a lifetime Friends membership or submitted 2021 membership dues will not be charged.
Last, the Friends of the Library are requiring all book sale attendees to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status. Please be prepared with your mask on and ready to shop!
While the sale includes a few changes, many aspects will stay the same. The Friends will have thousands and thousands of books and other materials available for its standard rock-bottom prices. Hardbacks are $1, paperbacks and audiovisual materials are 50 cents, and children’s books are just 25 cents each. No sales tax is charged. This sale will likely have more items than a typical sale due to the additional year of stored material. While the library did not accept donations for nearly a year, the Friends had a full room of books prior to the pandemic and large numbers of donations have been coming into the library since late May.
A bigger sale in a bigger location calls for more volunteers. If you or your organization would like to volunteer at the sale, straightening books and helping shoppers load their material, then please fill out the volunteer form at https://tinyurl.com/volunteer4fol.
The book sale will also run during its usual times. The Sept. 16, Thursday evening FOL members’ sale will be held from 5-8 p.m. with the $5 entry fee. Shopping will open up to the general public with no entry fee on Friday, Sept. 17, from 12-8 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 18, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
The fall book sale wraps up on Sunday, Sept. 19, with the $1 bag sale from 1:30-4 p.m. Bags will be provided for shoppers to fill with the books of their choice. Bags are just $1 each, and there is no limit to the number of bags shoppers can purchase.
The Friends will make a final assessment of Stillwater’s Covid-19 situation at their next meeting on Sept. 2. Any changes to book sale plans will be posted the next day to the Friends’ and to the library’s Facebook pages and to the library’s website at http://library.stillwater.org.
So, just remember: USED BOOKS! Sept. 16-19! At the Payne County Fairgrounds! Wear your mask! Books, books, and books! And double check for updates on Sept. 3!
The Friends of the Library is an independent, non-profit organization that raises funds through annual book sales, the proceeds of which go to support Stillwater Public Library programming and initiatives. Follow the Friends at https://tinyurl.com/stwlibfriends.
Stacy DeLano is director of the Stillwater Public Library.
