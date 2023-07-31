Hi, my name is Lacy Iakovakis, and I am a newish librarian working in the adult services/reference department at the Stillwater Public Library.
My background was not always in libraries; I am a Licensed Master Social Worker. It might surprise you that there are many overlaps between the two professions, but one thing that they both share is a love of helping people and connecting them to resources that meet their needs. With that connection in mind, I’d like to discuss the kinds of books I enjoy reading, which explore the intricacies and complex dynamics of relationships between family members, examining themes like identity, personal growth, addiction, abuse, infidelity, and mental health.
I suppose it is not surprising that these topics interest me, especially considering my social work background. If you like books that investigate these types of issues, maybe you will enjoy some of my suggestions.
Let me start with this: when I was young, I was afraid to read books that I thought would be more challenging for fear that I would not understand the material. My fear turned out to be untrue; actually, I needed to give myself more credit. As I pushed through that fear and persevered, I found that I understood a lot more than I thought I would.
Don’t get me wrong, I have read books that I did not quite understand, but I came to realize that it is okay! That is all part of learning, right? Facing our fears and trying things we are afraid of is how we learn and grow. Most times I find that we blow our fears out of proportion in our minds. It is always a good idea to challenge our thoughts when this happens. We are often capable of more than we think.
One of my favorite books is “Nobody’s Fool” by Richard Russo. This book explores the life and relationships of the main character, Donald Sullivan, aka, Sully. Sully is divorced and has an estranged son on the verge of following in his father’s footsteps of being self-destructive. Richard Russo has a knack for creating endearing and real characters you have deep feelings for and constructing realistic worlds. He is a master at storytelling, creating captivating characters and charming stories. Essentially, this book is about flawed and complex people struggling to understand their own issues while navigating their relationships with others.
I want to share some of my favorite books that the library has available for you to check out, either in print, audiobook, or e-book form.
• “Never Let Me Go” by Kazuo Ishiguro—available in print, audiobook and e-book
• “Middlesex” by Jeffrey Eugenides—available in print and audiobook
• “The Corrections” by Jonathan Franzen—available in print and e-book
• “Rabbit, Run” by John Updike—available in print. This is the first book in a series of four.
• “4 3 2 1” by Paul Auster—available in print and e-book
• “Nobody’s Fool” by Richard Russo—available in print, audiobook, and e-book. This is the first book in a series of three.
• “Empire Falls” by Richard Russo—available in print and e-book
To find out more about these books, you can read a summary on the Stillwater Public Library catalog or on the website goodreads.com.
Many of these books have changed how I think about the world, and for me, that is exactly what a book’s purpose is supposed to be. Reading challenging books also rekindled my love for reading which has continued for many, many years. I encourage you to challenge yourself next time you are at the library looking for something new to read. If there is a book you have always wanted to read but thought, “It’s too hard. I won’t understand it,” then consider checking that book out anyway! As I have read more challenging books, it has gotten easier, and I can acknowledge how far I have come and how proud I am of myself. If the types of books I suggested do not interest you, then think about what does. Maybe you like fantasy and want a more challenging fantasy book. You can always come into the library, and a librarian would be happy to assist you in finding a book.
The Stillwater Public Library is located at 1107 S. Duck St. Library hours are Monday- Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.