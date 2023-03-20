Stillwater is a very sports-oriented city. Many residents and students alike follow one or more sports teams at OSU. On game days it is not uncommon to see a sea of orange moving throughout the streets. We are even home to the Wrestling Hall of Fame, which is incredible!
There are so many sports at the schools and even some city league sports.
People belong to biking clubs, bowling leagues and the city pool is always busy when it is open in the summer. The YMCA and Ultimate Air Trampoline Park attract kids and adults alike. The parks fill with walkers, runners and skaters. The disc golf courses fill when the wind isn’t “sweepin’ down the plain.”
No wonder OSU has held the honor of the healthiest campus. The library even has a walking book club!
So what does this have to do with the library? We are here to keep our patrons healthy too! We have lots of sports books for both team and individual sports. We have books on how-to do sports like “Pickleball is Life: The Complete Guide to Feeding Your Obsession” by Erin McHugh, or “The Diver’s Handbook” by Alan Mountain. Pick a sport and you will likely find a how-to book in the nonfiction 700s sections for children and adults.
If you already know how to do your chosen sports, maybe you need a book on how to improve your game. Golfers might want to borrow “Putting My Way” by Jack Nicklaus. For those not into golf, perhaps “Basketball Skills & Drills” by Jerry Krause or “Volleyball: Steps to Success” by Bonnie Kenny may be a better fit.
Not sure what sport you might be interested in? A good book to check out might be the “Guinness Book of World Records” to see how many extreme sports you can try. Another option would be “Oklahoma’s 100 Greatest Athletes” by Berry Tramel. Pick one of the greats and follow in their footsteps!
Maybe you are an armchair athlete and prefer reading about the greats of your chosen sport. We have those covered as well. Following bike sports? Read “The World’s Fastest Man” by Michael Kranish and learn all about Major Taylor, America’s first black sports hero. If football is more your game, try reading about one of the Oklahoma greats in “No Excuses: The Making of a Head Coach” by Bob Stoops. Interested in slightly less conventional sports? Try “Four Wheels and a Board: The Smithsonian History of Skateboarding” by Betsy Gordon. We also have books about running, both off and on the beaten path, like “Eat and Run” by Scott Jurek. Not to mention books about yoga, pilates, stretching and much more.
Though I grew up in a home where some of my family worked for a sports team, I never took to any sport other than swimming. I worked hard at synchronized swimming throughout my school career and loved to attend diving and swimming meets when I was young. Growing up in a small town in Minnesota meant our sports teams were small and not the most competitive. The Friday night lights were some sub-zero affairs that held little appeal for me.
I am glad to be in a more moderate climate here in Stillwater and now enjoy hiking and following some of our great local sports teams. I learned and teach “Tai Chi: Moving for Better Balance” and even enjoyed running and mud runs for a while. Finding the right sport for the right time in your life can help your mental and physical fitness. Be a part of the sports culture here in Stillwater by rooting for your favorite teams and reading all about sports. In turn, you may find your next favorite pastime and maybe even improve your health.
