Job searching can be stressful. If you’re not familiar with using a computer, it can be even more so. Meridian Technology Center is hosting two free computer classes at the Stillwater Public Library in the upcoming weeks. “Resume Writing” on Thursday, April 7, and “Searching and Applying for Jobs Online” on Thursday, April 21. Both classes take place in the evening from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Space is limited and registration is required.
In the resume class, attendees will learn to create a resume that helps turn weak spots into learning opportunities and effectively promotes their skills. The job searching class will recommend strategies to narrow search results and discuss best practices for completing job applications online. The instructor will also cover virtual and in-person interview tips.
Meridian will spend some time addressing how to deal with some of the impacts of COVID on the job market, like navigating recent shakeups in the service sector, remote work options, etc.
To register for the classes, visit tinyurl.com/MeridianTechSPL or call 405-377-3333. Job seekers can find more training opportunities in Meridian’s short course catalog at www.meridiantech.edu/catalog.
For anyone not able to make it to the classes, the Stillwater Public Library has several other resources that can help job seekers. The library has a wide variety of books on career building and employment topics. Here is a small sample of some of our newest book titles:
• “LinkedIn for Dummies” by Joe Elad (650.13 ELA) – Learn how to use LinkedIn to discover new opportunities, enhance your personal brand, network with other professionals and boost your career.
• “Recalculating: Navigate Your Career Through the Challenging World of Work” by Lindsey Pollak (650.1 POL) – Provides practical and forward-looking career playbook for recent grads, career changers, and transitioning professionals looking to thrive in today’s rapidly evolving workplace.
• “The 2-hour Job Search: Using Technology to Get the Right Job Faster” by Steve Dalton (650.14 DAL) – Learn tools to help target potential employers and secure an interview.
• “The Introvert’s Complete Career Guide: From Landing a Job, to Surviving, Thriving, and Moving Up” by Jane Finkle (650.14 FIN) – A handbook to help introverts use their qualities to their best advantage.
• “The Ex-offender’s New Job Finding & Survival Guide” by Ronald L. Krannich (331.51 KRA) – Advice to ex-offenders facing barriers to employment.
• “Ultimate Interviews: 100s of Sample Questions and Answers for Interview Success” by Lynn Williams (650.14 WIL) – Features questions to help you prepare for your interview to nail it on the big day.
• “The Job Closer: Time-saving Techniques for Acing Resumes, Interviews, Negotiations and More” by Steve Dalton (650.14 DAL) – Learn how to avoid wasted effort and use techniques to help you land your dream job.
• “Great Pajama Jobs: Your Complete Guide to Working from Home” by Kerry Hannon (650.14 HAN) – Learn how to get a remote-access job and how to thrive working from home. Includes profiles of companies known for remote-access employment opportunities.
• “The Big Book of Job Hunting Hacks” by Brenda Bernstein (650.14 BER) – From navigating the interview to creating the perfect resume, this book covers a little bit of everything.
Another option is to contact the library about getting free one-on-one computer help.
You can schedule a one-hour appointment with a librarian to get guidance on setting up email, using the internet, working on a resume just to name a few topics.
If you get started in a Meridian class and need more help, or if you need someone to answer questions as you get started, we’re happy to work with you so you can better navigate the world of online job searching. Call the Help Desk at 405-372-3633 x8106 or email askalibrarian@stillwater.org to make an appointment.
