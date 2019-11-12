Cozy and silence are no longer requirements for reading time. Young children who find it difficult to be still can and need to have literacy incorporated into their daily lives. Books, words and stories can be present while they are moving around.
Recently, more and more authors have figured out that some kids simply need to move while reading books. Interactive books tell the reader an action to do to go along with the story.
Some popular interactive titles that can be found at the library in the picture book section include:
• “Press Here” by Herve Tullet
• “Touch the Brightest Star” by Christie Matheson
• “Don’t Push the Button” by Bill Cotter
• “Can You Make a Scary Face” by Jan Thomas
Books that encourage moving and dancing along to the story are also a fun way to engage active bodies. Fun titles for dancing or moving like animals include:
• “From Head to Toe” by Eric Carle
• “Dancing Feet!” by Lindsey Craig
• “I Got the Rhythm” by Connie Schofield-Morrison
• “It’s a tiger!” by David LaRochelle
• “Wiggle” by Doreen Cronin
Another way to capture children’s attention is to find books that involve multiple senses. For example, touch and feel books or pop up books allow kids to interact with the book. Families can make books involve multiple senses while reading such as eating blueberries while reading “Blueberries for Sal” by Robert McCloskey or reading an autumn book while sitting in leaf pile.
By giving children something to hold or fidget with while they listen can help them to focus on the story. Children love listening to stories either read by an adult or an older sibling. However, if someone is not available to read aloud, books on CD or e-audiobooks are a useful alternative. You can set the example by having an audiobook playing while driving in the car, do household chores, or when going on walks.
The library is encouraging walkers to read and readers to walk with the Storywalk in Couch Park. A storywalk is a picture book with the pages spaced along a path. The story books in Couch Park get rotated out seasonally and it is a fun literary component to a park visit. Many more storywalks are popping up around Oklahoma since the Stillwater storywalk was installed in March 2018.
Positive experiences with books at a young age sets the foundation for literacy. For children with an abundance of energy sometimes reading time just needs a little extra creativity.
Contact Elizabeth Murray at elizabeth.murray@stillwater.org.
