As a child growing up in Lawton, one of my favorite family activities was going to visit my cousins in Midwest City, because our time there usually included a trip to the Oklahoma City Zoo.
My favorite animal to visit was Judy the Indian Elephant, who was purchased by the Zoo the year I was born with money raised by Oklahoma City area children.
I also enjoyed Monkey Island near the Zoo entrance, where rhesus macaques played on what looked like a shipwrecked boat, and the grottoes where the lions and tigers and bears lived (in separate compartments, of course).
Zoo visits were one way I learned about animals.
Another was my favorite place in the world, the public library. I could check out books about fantasy animals, like the Pushmi-Pullyu in “Dr. Dolittle” and the whole menagerie of characters in “Winnie the Pooh,” as well as nonfiction books that taught me more about the real animals I saw firsthand at the Zoo.
As an adult, I appreciate the role zoos play in educating all of us about endangered animals and helping us understand our connection to other living creatures and our responsibility to them. The Oklahoma City Zoo has made a great deal of progress since the Monkey Island and grotto days toward providing animal habitats that are more natural and expansive.
The Zoo now has several endangered species animals in residence, including red pandas, Guatemalan bearded lizards and okapis. They recently announced that their adult female okapi, Kayin, will give birth to her first calf in the fall. By participating in a successful breeding program with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan for okapi, the Zoo is contributing to the conservation of this endangered species.
Visitors to the Zoo are also invited to “save species a penny at a time” by participating in “Round Up for Conservation.” In this program, visitors can round up payment for zoo admission and at Zoo food venues and gift shops and the Zoo will donate the money to various conservation organizations, like the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund International and the Giraffe Conservation Foundation.
And, I continue to appreciate public libraries and the role they play in our understanding and responsibility as well!
Here are some books available at Stillwater Public Library that you could check out to learn about animals and endangered species:
Adult Books:
• “Beloved Beasts: Fighting for Life in an Age of Extinction” by Michelle Nijhous
• “Hope for Animals and Their World” by Jane Goodall
• “When Elephants Weep” by J. Moussaieff Masson
• “Rewilding the World” by Caroline Fraser
Juvenile Books:
• “Helping Endangered Animals” by Rebecca Hirsch
• “Beyond Words: What Elephants and Whales Think and Feel” by Carl Safina
• “Rain Forests Inside Out” by Robin Johnson
• “Bridge to the Wild: Behind the Scenes at the Zoo” by Caitlin O’Connell
Picture Books:
• “If Elephants Disappeared” by Lily Williams
• “Don’t Let Them Disappear” by Chelsea Clinton
• “A Tower of Giraffes” by Anna Wright
For the past five years, the Oklahoma City Zoo has also partnered with libraries across the state to provide free admission vouchers. To get the free vouchers for the Zoo, all you need to do is check out the book “Juniper’s Butterfly Garden” by Autumn Heigle from the Library. If the book is already checked out, simply place a hold to get on the waitlist. The library staff is happy to help place the hold if you are unfamiliar with the process.
For all the animal lovers out there I hope you enjoy learning more about the animal kingdom whether it is through a book, online research or at the zoo!
