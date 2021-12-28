Many of these library shelf articles serve to make Payne County residents aware of services and programs offered by Stillwater Public Library. That is not the purpose of this article. This article is to spur you to use our resources to learn something new!
There is a quote about learning, attributed to Tim Johnson, which resonates with me, “There is no end to learning, but there are many beginnings.” I am here to convince you it is time for a beginning.
We are all very busy in life, but, according to research, learning new things improves our lives. In the years before I worked here, I loved to use the library to help me homeschool my children, but also to find new cooking techniques, learn new crafts and participate in programs that taught me new skills. Stillwater Public Library has so many resources that can keep you learning new things indefinitely!
Books are a great source of learning new things. Think of a topic you have been meaning to learn about, stop in at the library and you’ll probably find a book on it. Dog training, building a deck, collecting coins, mental health topics, travel destinations and philosophy are all fascinating topics and can be found in books here. Want to learn about sewing, baking, Oklahoma history, gardening or even plumbing? We have books for that. We also have test prep books and even books on antiques. Take a book home and look at it for 15 minutes a day (you know you can find that much time) and in two weeks you will know a bit about that something you always wanted to learn about! Renew the book up to two times and you will have time to learn a lot.
If your family tree interests you, the library is subscribed to genealogy databases. Heritage Quest which you may access at home, and Ancestry.com and Family Search, which you may access in the library, are all valuable resources in tracing your family tree. We have a room full of genealogy books and even some files on local families that other genealogists have contributed. Come in on Tuesday mornings and a volunteer from the Payne County Genealogy Society will help you learn more about genealogy and assist you in your search. Searching can be done in small increments or you may spend days looking things up - whatever works for you.
Learning a new language is too time-consuming and hard you say? Use your library card to set up an account with Pronunciator and practice a few words a few days a week. Add a language book or video from our collection to your practice to mix it up and keep you interested. Practice what you learn while walking, driving or just in the shower and before you know it you will at least understand a bit of another language which can be so helpful for travel or can be useful in your job.
Perhaps you have been thinking of getting a new job or training for a new job, but you are too busy to search for information. The Stillwater Public Library website (library.stillwater.org) has librarian-approved links to places like GCF Learn free, college test preparation sites, USA Jobs and the Occupational Outlook Handbook. Using our links eliminates the time you might need to search for useful sites and you can concentrate your time on actual learning. Again only a few minutes a few times a week will help you learn Microsoft skills, prepare for tests or even narrow down what careers are in demand and interest you.
Learning at the library is not reserved for the children. Stillwater Public Library has many learning opportunities for all ages. If you want some help getting started, stop by the help desk. We are always eager to help people find the resources they seek. Learning has many beginnings and if you begin now, you will have lots of knowledge to share in the new year!
The Stillwater Public Library will be closed for New Year’s on Friday, Dec. 31 and Saturday, Jan. 1.
