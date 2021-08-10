As the school year begins, it is time to refocus on reading skills. The library is here to support families with resources to strengthen those skills, and hopefully, instill a love of books and reading.
The Easy Reader section is the first place most parents head to when looking for books to help beginning readers with the basics. This row of shelves has color-coded dots on the spine to help identify the general level of each book. The color dots help new readers gain the confidence to pick out their own books close to their reading levels. At the Stillwater Public Library, the red dots indicate the easiest beginner books that focus on phonic skills.
The library has more than books to help beginning readers develop their reading skills. A recent addition to the Easy Reader area has been phonic and sight word practice kits. These include the familiar “Bob Book” series plus the newly created “Reading House” kits. The kits include a set of slim paperback books on a specific reading skill or letter sound. All kits are checked out just like a regular book. However, you will need to ask for the specific one you want at the checkout desk.
Another great option to help young readers is to pair a book with audio. The library has several options to do this. The newest, and extremely popular choice is our Readalong collection. The Readalongs are picture books that have a built-in audio player to read the story. The child can control the audio’s start/stop and volume; plus, there is a jack for headphones! Some of the books even include extended learning as an audio selection.
For those with CD players, the library also has a collection of books and CDs paired together in hanging bags. The hanging bags and Readalongs are located next to each other at the end of the Parent Shelf section, near the Easy Reader shelves.
If you are ready to go more high-tech or mobile, the Overdrive collection for kids includes many eAudiobooks or eReadalongs. Titles that include the book images and the audio are categorized as Readalongs, whereas others with only the audio are considered eAudiobooks. Ask a librarian if you need help getting started with Overdrive, or the mobile version, the Libby app.
If you are looking for another way to engage a beginning reader, the library has a handful of DVDs focusing on sight words and beginning reading skills.
In addition to books for children, the library also offers parents books to help their child start their reading journey. These books can be found on the Parent Shelf. A few recent additions to this collection include:
“Learn to Read the Easy Way: 60 Exciting Phonics-based Activities for Kids” by Heather McAvan (J Parent’s Shelf 372.465 MCA)
“Teach Your Child to Read in 100 Easy Lessons” by Siegfried Engelmann (J Parent’s Shelf 372.4 ENG)
“Phonics Pathways: Clear Steps to Easy Reading and Perfect Spelling” by Dolores Hiskes (J Parent’s Shelf 372.46 HIS)
While it is important to practice reading skills, don’t forget to continue reading aloud to kids. Even as children gain reading skills, other valuable skills are maintained and developed by reading aloud as a family. Research shows that the most reliable predictor of school success is being read to during early childhood. Reading to children from an early age can help close the vocabulary gap and prepare children to enter kindergarten with the skills they need to succeed.
Most importantly, sharing books with children promotes a lifelong love of books and reading.
Good luck to all students, parents and teachers heading back to school. We can’t wait to join you on the learning-to-read journey!
