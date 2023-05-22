I have always loved going to the library. When I was a child, the library was still in the building on 6th Ave, with the children’s area down in the basement. You could head straight to the children’s floor from the outside and never set foot in the rest of the building. As a kid going during the summer with my aunt Nanny and grandmother, it felt like a special entrance just for us.
I remember going to a summer reading program about Johnny Appleseed and getting read-a-longs that had small records that we would play at my grandparents on their record player. My aunt and grandmother would take turns staying with us littles downstairs while the other would go up and look for books for themselves. I remember thinking how exciting it would be when I was old enough to go upstairs too.
That never happened though, as the library moved to its current location on Duck and 12th before I got the chance. I miss the old library building and regret that I never got to see upstairs, but the new one has so much to offer with the expanded space and stage for performances, which was made possible by the Library Trust.
The Trust was created in 1984 for the purpose of acquiring land and funding a new building. The Trust consisted of five board members appointed by the city commission, the library board and the Friends of the Library. Ten years later, in 1994, the current building on 12th and Duck opened to the public.
It was very exciting when my grandmother and I first visited the new building. We set the security alarms off as we exited! Not only that, there was a group touring the library being advised about the new alarms system when we set them off! We were so embarrassed, but the gentleman giving the tour just thanked us for our demonstration of how the gates worked and then let us know that if we went through one at a time, then the alarms wouldn’t go off. My grandmother and I laugh about it now and how our first experience at the new facility was all bells and whistles, but we were pretty mortified at the time. Of course, that didn’t stop us from going back and we are both still avid users of the library.
With the new building constructed, the Trust was expanded in 1996 to cover the purchase of equipment, materials and to fund programing such as community reads like Killers of the Flower Moon. The Trust is vital for the library’s goals of meeting the needs of the community and keeping up-to-date with technology. The library now has items like take-it make-it kits, hotspots for checkout, historical and genealogical resources and more. The Trust assists the library in expanding all that it does, now and into the future.
If you have your own stories of the library, from either 6th street or Duck, or have a favorite tale about a book or author, come tell us on Thursday, May 25, at Iron Monk. The 21-plus event is part of the library’s centennial celebrations, and a StorySLAM is planned from 5 to 7 p.m. The theme for the evening will be “Library Adventures,” and will feature the release of Iron Monk’s special “Centenni-ale” brew, along with commemorative pint glasses that will be available for purchase. Storytellers will be in the running to win a $50 gift car from Bliss Books, and all proceeds go to benefit the Library Trust.
Hope to see you there and hear all the wonderful stories!
Email Brenna at brenna.gilchrist@stillwater.org.
