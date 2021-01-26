The Oklahoma Virtual Library had a record-breaking year, with 1,144,191 digital checkouts recorded in 2020.
This accomplishment illustrates the continued growth and importance of library digital lending of eBooks and eAudiobooks, especially in a year with building closures due to the global pandemic. The online library consists of over 92 libraries in Oklahoma and was one of 102 public library systems throughout the globe to surpass one million checkouts.
OK Virtual member libraries, including Stillwater, Perkins, Ponca City, Drumright and Guthrie, have provided readers access to digital titles for several years now through OverDrive and its award-winning Libby reading app. Interest and usage has continued to grow every single year. What were OK Virtual users reading this year? Here’s a breakdown of the most popular titles for 2020.
The most popular, highest circulating title this year was “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” eAudiobook by J. K. Rowling. As many probably know, this is the first book in the series and continues to be a reader favorite even more than 20 years after it was first published. Below, please find some other OK Virtual Library top picks for 2020.
Top 10 eBook Titles:
• “Where the Crawdad’s Sing” by Delia Owens
• “Killers of the Flower Moon” by David Grann
• “Blue Moon” by Lee Child
• “The Guardians” by John Grisham
• “Twisted Twenty-Six” by Janet Evanovich
• “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng
• “The Giver of Stars” by Jo Jo Moyes
• “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” by J. K. Rowling
• “The Reckoning” by John Grisham
• “Camino Island” by John Grisham
Top 10 eAudiobook Titles:
• “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” by J. K. Rowling
• “Where the Crawdad’s Sing” by Delia Owens
• “Girl Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis
• “Killers of the Flower Moon” by David Grann
• “Look Alive Twenty-Five” by Janet Evanovich
• “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” by J. K. Rowling
• “Educated: A Memoir” by Tara Westover
• “The Guardians” by John Grisham
• “Camino Island” by John Grisham
• “The Reckoning” by John Grisham
It is interesting to note that many of the most popular titles had been released in previous years but were still going strong with readers. Other honorable mentions that did not make the top 10 include “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides, “Every Breath” by Nicholas Sparks, “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate, “Becoming” by Michelle Obama, “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood and “Walk the Wire” by David Baldacci.
In top young adult checkouts, everything old was new again. Suzanne Collins’ “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” updated “The Hunger Games” series and Stephenie Meyers brought back her “Twilight” series with “Midnight Sun.” “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas, “The Book Thief” by Markus Zusak and “We Were Liars” by E. Lockhart were also very popular.
Although Harry Potter ruled the chart for children’s books, other titles and series that checked out well were “A Wrinkle in Time” by Madeline L’Engle, “The Giver” by Lois Lowry, “Wonder” by R. J. Palacio, “Little Women” by Louisa May Alcott, “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” by Jeff Kinney, “Dog Man” by Dav Pilkey, “A Series of Unfortunate Events” by Lemony Snicket and “The Chronicles of Narnia” by C. S. Lewis.
Helping to contribute to OK Virtual’s checkouts were digital magazines. Top titles included “Us Weekly,” “Reader’s Digest,” “Country Living, “Food Network,” HGTV,” “Country Woman,” “Prevention,” “The Pioneer Woman” and “Family Handyman.”
Readers in Payne County need a valid library card to access these titles and more from the Oklahoma Virtual Library. Compatible devices include tablets, smartphones and eReaders, from various providers, including Apple, Android, Chromebook and Kindle.
Visit https://okvirtuallibrary.overdrive.com/ or download the Libby app to get started. Need assistance getting starting? The library can help with that too! Stop by the Help Desk with your device, or call 405-372-3633 x8106.
