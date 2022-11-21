So often, when I tell people that I enjoy reading poetry, I can almost hear their brains clicking to the closest reference point they have. Sometimes this is poets like Dr. Seuss or Shel Silverstein, rhyming poetry that you could find in greeting cards or children’s books.
Sometimes it is more traditional poets, like Keats, or Yeats, who wrote complex formal poetry that, while beautiful, is not terribly accessible or relatable to us now. For some of us, poetry may even bring us back to an unfortunate English class in high school where we were forced to read poets whether we wanted to or not.
However, there is a whole wealth of poetry out there that is very different from what you probably read in 10th grade English or have seen on Valentine’s Day cards. Some of my very favorite poems are about day-to-day life – poems that capture the ordinary.
There are poems about the annoyance and discomfort of medical exams (Sumita Chakraborty’s “Essays on Thunder”), poems that celebrate the pain and poignancy of watching your child grow up too fast (Tracy K Smith’s “Dusk”) and poems that explore the mess and ache of a relationship ending (Emily Skaja’s “I Have Read the Whole Moon”). (These poems can be found online at poetry.org, and Smith’s at poetryfoundation.org.)
When I was an undergrad and trying to learn how to be a poet myself, a very wise teacher told me that poems are like windows: you don’t get to see everything, just the small square of light coming through the glass. That’s really what I love so much about poetry, and the poems above, in particular, is that they give us a brief look into another perspective, even if it’s just for 15 or 20 lines.
If you are someone who has been thinking about giving poetry another chance after an unfortunate experience, or maybe you haven’t read any poetry before, here are a few recommendations from our shelves to try out:
“Blessing the Boats” by Lucille Clifton. Selected works from 1988 through 2000, these poems feature Clifton’s iconic short and pithy style. Often concerned with the body and relationships, her work spans a myriad of topics, including health and femininity (811 CLI).
“Call Us What We Carry” by Amanda Gorman. The first-ever national youth poet laureate, Gorman is most well known for her performance of “The Hill We Climb” at President Biden’s inauguration in 2017. “Call Us What We Carry” is her first full-length collection and is available as a physical copy, an e-book or you can listen to an e-audiobook from Libby to hear the poems in Gorman’s voice (811.6 GOR).
“An American Sunrise” by Joy Harjo. Alternating between lyric verse and short pieces of prose, Harjo’s work explores family and cultural history as a member of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation. Harjo was the 23rd United States Poet Laureate and served from 2019-2022 (811.54 HAR).
“Ariel” by Sylvia Plath. These poems were published two years after Plath’s death in the early 1960s and are precise and anxious. Taking a critical look at gender and domesticity, Plath’s poems are confessional and startling, particularly considering the cultural context in which they were written. This collection also includes one of my favorite poems of all time, “Sheep in Fog” (811.54 PLA).
“Life on Mars” by Tracy K Smith. Another poet laureate (2017-2019), Smith’s poetry opens itself up by asking questions. The first poem in the collection, “Weather in Space,” begins by asking, “Is God being or pure force? The wind or what commands it?” (811.6 SMI).
If you’re interested in hearing about some more wonderful poets at the library, stop by the circulation desk and ask! I’d be happy to give even more recommendations. You can also browse the poetry section, which is located in Dewey 811.
