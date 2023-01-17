For children's librarians, storytime is the best part of the job. We love getting to know each child and being a part of their lives. It is especially rewarding when storytime kids come back to see us and tell us how much they love reading and give us updates about their current favorite book. Since storytime is a staple of library services, it is essential for children's librarians to keep up with best practices and continually learn new ways to enhance storytime.
The Stillwater Public Library is part of a statewide Ready2Read grant that is promoting early literacy through the purchase of children's books, storytime supplies and librarian training. Library regulars will discover new books on the shelves, especially in the board book bins.
Favorite titles such as "Little Blue Truck," "Moo, Baa, La la la," "Five Little Monkeys Jumping on the Bed" and many more have fresh new copies on the shelf for checkout. Eagle eye readers will spot the Ready2Read @ Your Library sticker located on the books provided by the grant.
New books have been added to the prize bin for children completing the library's "1000 Books Before Kindergarten" reading program. "1000 Books Before Kindergarten" is a nationwide challenge that encourages parents and caregivers to regularly read aloud to their children to promote school readiness.
Storytime families will soon see new equipment at storytime, such as a felt/whiteboard easel. Plus, several new books have been added to the library's storytime book collection from popular authors such as Mem Fox, Lois Ehlert and Eric Carle.
For families visiting the library during non-storytime hours, playaways with early literacy activities will soon be available. These educational tablets will support early literacy skills such as building vocabulary, identifying letters and developing an interest in stories.
Additionally, Valerie Kimble of the Friends of Libraries of Oklahoma (FOLIO) will provide storytime training for library staff members. Kimble is a professional storyteller and certified media specialist who worked at Pioneer Library System for 13 years and has told stories around the region.
On Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 10:30 a.m., Kimble will present a special storytime that is free and open to the public. This interactive storytime will feature stories, nursery rhymes, songs, puppets, and more! Plus, each family that attends the storytime will receive a free book.
Registration for the storytime is not required, but caregivers may sign up to receive a reminder email. Visit the library's website library.stillwater.org/register.php for additional information.
The children's librarians invite caregivers to make storytime at the library part of their weekly routine. The current library schedule is as follows:
• Mondays @ 9:30 a.m. for babies under 18 months
• Wednesdays & Thursdays @ 9:30 a.m. for 2-5-year-olds
• 1st & 3rd Saturdays @ 9:30 a.m. for all ages
Over the years, how storytime is presented and best practices have evolved. Many families appreciate that storytime has adapted to fit a wide range of learners, including kids filled with wiggles. Children are no longer expected just to sit still and listen to a book. Now storytime includes lots of singing and movement activities to enhance the learning experience.
While many elements of storytime have changed over the years, sharing a love of reading with good books is timeless.
This project is made possible by the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the American Rescue Plan Act, administered by the Oklahoma Department of Libraries. However, the opinions expressed by a grant supported outside agent do not necessarily reflect the position or policy of ODL or IMLS, and no official endorsement by those entities should be inferred.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.