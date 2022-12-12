As soon as I can detect the slightest chill in the air, you can be certain that I’m going to make my first soup of the season. It usually happens in the fall, and if I’m being honest, I get a little bit ahead of the weather, making soup before the outdoor temperatures call for it. But, by the time we’ve hit December, I’m in full-on soup mode.
Obviously, soup mode means I make a LOT of soup, but it’s more than that; it’s a way of existing. It also means reading while cuddling with my dog, covered in soft blankets or baking bread and tottering around the house in big chunky sweaters and fleece-lined socks. I also listen to a lot of jazz, drink wine and binge-watch movies that require more attention. I like to focus on slower things, I suppose – slow cooking, slow reading – you get the idea.
I don’t use a recipe for many of my favorite recipes (chicken gnocchi, beef barley with Japanese curry, etc.). There are a few that I’ve gotten from food blogs (Cookie and Kate’s minestrone and curried lentil soup from the Minimalist Baker). But there are several very memorable recipes that I make on repeat every winter that have come from books in the Library.
Turnip Greens & Tortillas” by Eddie Hernandez (641.5972) – This isn’t a soup-only cookbook. But I love pozole, and the red and green versions by Hernandez are delicious.
“Chloe Flavor: Saucy, Crispy, Spicy, Vegan” by Chole Coscarelli (641.5636) – The tortilla soup is blended and smooth with crispy tortillas on top. It’s not what you usually think of when you think of tortilla soup, but I find myself wanting it over and over again.
“Soul Food Love: Healthy Recipes Inspired by One Hundred Years of Cooking in a Black Family” by Alice Randall (641.59 RAN) – I love this book, and the idea of making a sweet potato stock for soup is a revelation. I love the African chickpea soup.
“The Essential New York Times Cookbook: The Recipes of Record” by Amanda Hesser (641.5973 HES) – When looking to make something I’ve never made before, I often look to the New York Times for a good starter recipe. Similar to America’s Test Kitchen or Milk Street, I find that they rarely steer me wrong. I love their Mulligatawny soup recipe.
If you’re into the idea of making a big pot of soup but want something new, we also have books JUST about soup. Here are a few:
“The Pho Cookbook” by Andrea Nguyen (641.59597 NGU) – Recipes vary from simple to more difficult for Vietnam’s favorite soup and noodles.
“Let’s Make Ramen!: A Comic Book Cookbook” by Hugh Amano (641.5952) – A fun format comic style cookbook with accessible ramen recipes and some slower, more time consuming projects, like weekend stocks.
“An Exaltation of Soups: The Soul-satisfying Story of Soup, As Told in More Than 100 Recipes” by Patricia Solley (641.8 SOL) – This is a fun one because it discusses the history of soup around the world, the earliest soups and of course, recipes.
“Love Soup: 160 All New Vegetarian Recipes from the Author of the Vegetarian Epicure” by Anna Thomas (641.5 THO) – This one is all soup, all vegetarian and gives tips for soups using seasonal produce.
I must admit that even though bread baking hasn’t usually been my jam, I’ve recently decided to experiment a little, mostly thanks to some of those no-knead, just mix-and-sit type recipes. I can think of very little that goes with soup better than freshly baked bread, and it’s another lovely, slow activity. Plus, having the oven on means your house gets even warmer and cozier and the smells, the glorious smells!
A few recommendations for bread baking include “Bread Illustrated” by America’s Test Kitchen (641.815 BRE), “New World Sourdough” by Bryan Ford (641.81 FOR), “Artisan Bread in Five Minutes a Day” by Jeff Hertzberg (641.8 HER) and “Bittman Bread: No-knead, Whole-grain Baking for Every Day” by Mark Bittman (641.815 BIT).
No matter what you like to do to stay cozy – make soup, bake, knit, read, etc., the Library surely has something to help you enjoy your own version of “soup mode.” And don’t forget, Winter Reading Bingo lasts through the end of December! You can earn prizes for doing cozy things that you may already be doing (or want to do and just need a little incentive). There’s still time to sign up and participate at library.stillwater.org/winter_reading_programs.php.
