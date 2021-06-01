The library has several services now available to the public.
To provide library access to families with children not yet able to be immunized and medically vulnerable community members, the library will open one hour before current operating hours on Tuesdays, 8-9 a.m., and Saturdays 9-10 a.m. At those times, all visitors and staff must wear a face-covering with the exception of children 0-2 years old. All community members are to use the library during those two hours, but must wear a face-covering over their nose and mouth for the duration of the visit. The service will run through the end of September, when COVID-19 immunizations for children 12 and under are expected to become available.
In addition, community members who need access to the internet outside of the library may now borrow an internet hotspot from the library, provided through a heath literacy grant from the Oklahoma Department of Libraries and the Institute for Museum and Library Services. To borrow a device, community members will need to view a 15-minute video about choosing credible and reliable health resources online and complete a short evaluation. The video provides information on reviewing websites’ creators, funding, quality of information, and privacy measures. Borrowers must be 18 or older, have a library card and fill out an electronic device lending form.
Hotspots are an open wireless connection to the internet. The library’s hotspots, which are filtered to comply with the Child Internet Protection Act, may be borrowed for up to one week. Mobile tablets, also provided through an Oklahoma Department of Libraries grant, are available for check out as well. The devices are trackable and items not returned by their due date will be remotely disabled.
Next, books and other material may now be returned inside the library. Users are welcome to continue placing returned items in the outside book drop. Items returned inside the library will be checked in fairly quickly which allows accounts to be updated during most visits. The library has also ceased quarantining material, so even items returned in the remote book drop will be checked in and processed the day of their return.
Last is the news that so many have been waiting to hear: the library is once again accepting book donations. The Friends of the Library have voted to hold a fall used book sale which will be located at the Payne County Fairgrounds Sept. 16-19. Donated materials may be left on carts in the SW lobby. For anyone bringing a large number of donated items, please consider contacting the library so that we can provide additional carts or assistance unloading, if needed.
For more information about any library news or services, visit the website at library.stillwater.org or contact staff by emailing askalibrarian@stillwater.org or calling 405-372-3633 x8106.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.