Like so many people who work in or frequent libraries, I was a bookworm as a kid. I devoured stories and novels and spent most of my free time reading to myself or my little sister. As an adult, however, I find myself reading less and less often. I get too busy. I feel too tired. Mostly, I just don’t know which book to pick up next. I think many of us can relate to this, especially over the last two years, as we have all struggled to adjust to life during a global pandemic and the disaster fatigue that came with it. If you’re like me, you might be asking yourself questions like: Where should I even start? How will I stay motivated to finish? Should I binge-watch the next season of “Stranger Things” instead?
A few weeks ago, during an ongoing reading slump, I received a copy of “Heartstopper” as a gift. I rarely seek out graphic novels for myself, and I’ve only read a few in the past, but I watched the Netflix adaptation and loved it. As I started turning the pages, I found myself completely absorbed in the characters and story. “Heartstopper” by Alice Oseman is a love story about two teenagers who meet and fall in love, despite obstacles in their path. The story is sweet, the two main characters, Nick and Charlie, are warm and awkward and funny, and the story is light and easy to follow. The minimal text kept me from feeling fatigued, and the interplay of pictures and dialogue kept me moving through the book. I finished the entire first volume in one sitting and eagerly sought out volume two a day or two later.
For many people who find themselves in a reading slump, it can be hard to find inspiration, especially if the perfect book isn’t just gifted to you by a friend. If you find yourself in this predicament, here are some suggestions to help refresh your interest:
1. Try a different format. If you usually read traditional books, pick up a graphic novel or comic book. We have everything from DC and Marvel to Peanuts and Calvin and Hobbes. If you have a child or young person in your life that enjoys graphic novels, too, be sure to check out our juvenile graphic novel section.
2. Read aloud to a pet or child or partner (or plant!). Do voices for all the characters. Let your inner actor out. The library has plays in the 800s in nonfiction if you want to get really into your acting!
3. Try listening to an audiobook. Actors Lin-Manuel Miranda, Morgan Freeman and Reece Witherspoon have all narrated audiobooks, making the books come to life in entirely new ways.
4. Take a break from social media to give yourself more time to focus and enjoy your reading materials. You can even download focus apps that will help you put down your phone and keep your mind on the page.
5. Try a reading challenge. I like The Nerdy Bookworm 50 Books in a Year Challenge, with challenges like “hyped book that everyone has been talking about” and “a new to you author.” You can find this list online with a quick Google search.
6. Try a completely new genre. If you always gravitate towards the romance or historical fiction section, grab something off the sci-fi shelf like “Blackout” by Connie Willis or a collection of poetry like “Felicity: Poems” by Mary Oliver. Check out the true crime section in nonfiction if you usually read mysteries. Or maybe read a nonfiction book to learn a new skill like knitting or cake decorating.
7. Read in a new place. Find a cozy seat in the library next to the windows, or take your material to Theta Pond and feed the ducks while you listen to an e-audiobook from Libby.
Check out any of the books listed above either at our physical location or on the Libby app. If you still feel stuck, come in and check out our displays or chat with us at the library for more great titles to get you excited to read again.
