Having spent most of my career in libraries; school, academic and now public, I enjoy reading about librarians and their contributions to society. I have read two books recently about the Pack Horse Librarians of Kentucky.
The Pack Horse Library Project was a program of the Works Progress Administration that delivered books to some of the most remote regions of the Appalachian Mountains during the Great Depression.
The librarians were mostly women who earned meager wages riding circuits of 18 to 20 miles delivering books, magazines and newspapers.
They provided their own horse or mule and made deliveries in all types of weather conditions. The families they served, many living in dire poverty and illiterate, soon craved the reading material and looked forward to visits of the “book woman.”
In Kim Richardson’s “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek,” 19-year-old Cussy Carter joins the Pack Horse Librarians and begins to deliver books on her mule, Junia. Cussy is known as Bluet by the mountain people because of her blue skin, a condition many believed to be the result of inbreeding. She is the last living female of the Blue People ancestry.
Richardson weaves a fascinating story of Cussy’s adventures, discoveries and an eventual romance. The factual information included about the blue-skinned people and how Cussy comes to terms with the condition provides another dimension to the story.
“The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes centers on Alice Wright and four other remarkable women who become involved with the Pack Horse Library Project. Alice, born and raised in England, escapes to the mountains of Kentucky when she marries into a family of wealthy coal mine owners.
The women face many trials in their roles as Pack Horse Librarians and many personal challenges as well. Moyes’s expertise in storytelling leads the reader into the dramatic and emotional events of each woman’s life.
The title was the November pick for Reese Witherspoon’s Book Club.
I greatly enjoyed both titles and kept asking myself “What else can happen to these women?” I marveled at the librarians’ dedication to the families they served, often risking their health and well-being to put reading material and information into the hands of people with such great need.
I was shocked at the level of poverty found in the Appalachian Mountains and the oppression that women endured. The librarians truly brought more than information to these struggling families.
They also brought hope at a time when our country faced great trials. My favorite line from “The Giver of Stars” says it well – the librarians were “changing people’s lives word by word.”
As a life-long library lover and librarian, this is every librarians’ dream – changing people’s lives. Both titles are available at the Stillwater Public Library. You can read the Google preview of both titles via the online catalog.
Bea LeValley is an employee of the Stillwater Public Library. Library hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. through 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. For information, contact 405-372-3633 or visit library.stillwater.org.
