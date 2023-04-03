Summer vacation might seem far away, but publishers start releasing their binge-worthy beach reads in the spring so there are plenty to choose from when the weather warms up. On April 4, popular thriller author Sally Hepworth delivers “The Soulmate.” Also out on that date is “Romantic Comedy” by Curtis Sittenfeld, which is rumored to be an April celebrity book club pick.
April 11 releases include “Dark Angel” by John Sandford, “The Trackers” by Charles Frazier and “Yours Truly” by Abby Jimenez. On April 18, David Baldacci delivers a stand-alone novel “Simply Lies.” David Grann, author of “Killers of the Flower Moon,” publishes “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder.” Finally, although Mary Higgins Clark passed away in 2020, her legacy lives on with co-writer Alafair Burke who releases “Where Are the Children Now,” a follow-up to Clark’s biggest hit “Where Are the Children?”
April 25 brings a new book by Emily Henry “Happy Place,” “In the Lives of Puppets” by TJ Klune (a riff on Pinocchio), “Small Mercies” by Dennis Lehane and a new entry in Anne Hillerman’s popular mystery series “The Way of the Bear.”
James Patterson publishes the newest book in the “Women’s Murder Club” series “The 23rd Midnight” on May 1. On May 2, “The Ferryman” by Justin Cronin, “The Half Moon” by Mary Beth Keane and “Meet Me by the Lake” by Carley Fortune are released.
Oscar winner Tom Hanks had a bestseller with his short story collection “Uncommon Type” in 2017. On May 9 he releases a full-length novel “The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece.” On May 16, Jack Carr has another entry in the “Terminal Man” series “Only the Dead,” and romance fans will be pleased to read “True Love Experiment” by Christina Lauren.
Alex Cross makes another appearance in “Cross Down” by James Patterson on June 5. On June 6, Kathleen Grissom of “The Kitchen House” fame returns with “Crow Mary.” Other titles released on that date include “The Survivor” by Iris Johansen, “The Whispers” by Ashley Audrain and “The Wind Knows My Name” by Isabel Allende.
On June 13, beach-read queen Elin Hilderbrand releases “The Five-Star Weekend.” Ali Hazelwood, known for STEMinist romcoms, delivers “Love, Theoretically” about two rival physicists. Historical fiction author Fiona Davis brings “The Spectacular” about a 1950s Rockette in New York.
June 20 is a big day for suspense fans as Riley Sager: “The Only One Left,” Ruth Ware: “Zero Days” and Andrea Bartz: “The Spare Room” all have releases. For readers wanting something lighter, Susan Wiggs delivers “Welcome to Beach Town.”
Beatriz Williams keeps the beach theme going with “The Beach at Summerly” on June 27. Also on that day are a “Mike Bowditch” mystery “Dead Man’s Wake” by Paul Doiron and “Palazzo” by Danielle Steel.
To see the newest additions to the Oklahoma Virtual Library each week, check the “Just Added” link in the Libby app. Anyone needing help transitioning to Libby can get assistance from the Adult Help Desk. The best option is to make a free one-on-one appointment with a librarian who will help you get set up and show you how to use the Libby app. Stop by the Help Desk, call (405) 372-3633 x8106 or visit tinyurl.com/SPLOne-on-One. There will also be a free class on April 27 at 5:30 p.m. Registration is required at library.stillwater.org/register.php.
The library would like to thank the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the Oklahoma Department of Libraries for granting Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) and American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to the Oklahoma Virtual Library. Additional titles will be purchased with these funds throughout the year.
Note: The Stillwater Public Library will be closed on Sunday, April 9 in observance of Easter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.