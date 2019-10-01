Aren’t libraries wonderful? So many sources of information and entertainment are available it is sometimes hard to decide what to read, view or listen to first.
Hi, my name is Bea and I work at the Stillwater Public Library as the technical services librarian. You have probably never seen me there because my department is in the north building where the meeting rooms and auditorium are located. But just because you don’t see us, it doesn’t mean we aren’t busy at work helping to make your next library visit awesome!
The library has a group of librarians that select materials to be purchased for the library, but the actual ordering and processing of the materials takes place in the technical services department. We are also responsible for administering the software that runs the online catalog that you use to find the materials you would like to borrow. This powerful software allows us to provide some pretty awesome services. One of these services available to you is the hold service.
When we place orders for new materials, computer records are loaded into the online catalog at the time the order is placed. So if you are waiting for the newest best seller to appear you can find it in the online catalog as soon as it has been ordered. Once you find the record, you can select the blue button that says “Place Hold” and you will receive notification when the material is ready for you to come pick-up. That’s pretty powerful, huh?
The library add lists of newly ordered books to our website almost every week and usually posts the list on the Stillwater Public Library’s Facebook page. The lists include a link for each title to the online catalog where you can place a hold! This is a great way to find out what new items are on their way, and to make sure you get on the list to be one of the first people to check out new items.
The technical services department staff are always looking for new ways to make your library visit better. We hope you will experience the power of the hold soon!
Check out new book lists at http://library.stillwater.org/new_books_and_material.php or follow us on Facebook @stillwaterpubliclibrary for updates about new books, library programs and more!
The Stillwater Public Library is located at 1107 S. Duck St. Library hours are Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
