When the days get shorter and the weather turns colder, the desire to hibernate often kicks in even though we are not obligate hibernators.
In a year when common sense tells us to stay home to avoid the pandemic, the urge to hibernate might be even stronger than usual. Seasonal affective disorder and loneliness are bound to set in if we hideaway for the winter. Staying safely connected to others while keeping our minds and bodies healthy can be challenging.
How about a reading challenge to keep your mind active and connect with others? Sign up for the Stillwater Public Library’s Winter Reading Adventure! Earn virtual badges and cool pinback buttons by reading diverse fiction or nonfiction books, participating in online learning opportunities, or completing hands-on activities involving art, history and nature.
Some of the proposed adventures even take you outside! The Payne County Audubon Society donated bird-watching kits to the Library. Getting outdoors and engaging with nature when the weather is not too chilly is a great way to get an instant mood boost.
Here are a few other books that might inspire you to engage with nature.
• “The Ultimate Book of Scavenger Hunts: 42 Outdoor Adventures to Conquer with Your Family” by Stacy Tornio – This book is full of fun ideas if you’re looking to get the whole family outside (796.14 TOR/New Book Shelf)
• “The Well-Gardened Mind: The Restorative Power of Nature” by Sue Stuart-Smith – Investigates the remarkable effects of nature on our health and well-being. (615.8515 STU/New Book Shelf)
It may be tough to get outside on those cold winter days, but moving our bodies is another excellent mood enhancer. When it’s just too frigid outdoors, there are options for exercising while staying at home. The Library has several exercise books and videos available to borrow. On the Stillwater Public Library’s website, we have Covid-19 pages with lots of resources, including links to exercise videos. We also have Tai Chi classes available in our Facebook video archives and on our YouTube channel. Here are a just a few examples of titles available at the Library.
• “Chair Yoga: Sit, Stretch, and Strengthen Your Way to a Happier, Healthier You” by Kristin McGee (613.7046 MCG)
• “1,500 Stretches: The Complete Guide to Flexibility and Movement” by Hollis Lance Liebman (613.7 LIE) - Gives a wide variety of stretches organized by body party to help with pain release and flexibility
Once you have gotten moving and read a bit, it is great to chat with someone about your books. Join one of our book clubs or any of the online book clubs that have sprung up during this pandemic. A book club can push you to read things you may not have picked up on your own and help you introduce others to books you love. Having people to talk with about the subject, characters, and plot can enhance the reading experience. Don’t bore your housemate with little excerpts of books they will not read (or maybe I am the only one guilty of this?). Instead, discuss a book with people who have read it and want to share their ideas. Chatting about books virtually is a great way to socially connect while physically distancing. Don’t be intimidated by video chat technology. We have books to help with that or call the help desk. We are happy to walk you through the process of using Zoom, or whatever your chosen platform is.
• “Zoom for Dummies” by Phil Simon – Get tips for holding video calls, using the app, engaging and more (004.6 SIM/New Book Shelf)
• “Recipe for a Book Club: A Monthly Guide for Hosting Your Own Reading Group” by Mary O’Hare (642 OHA) – In case you want to start your own book club with friends and/or family members.
If you are still trying to keep out of public places, don’t forget that the Library offers curbside pickup! Curbside will still get you out of the house and interacting a little bit with people. Another option is accessing e-Books or e-Audiobooks from the Oklahoma Virtual Library. Have fun with this and challenge yourself to read and experience new things. Your mental health will benefit!
These are just suggestions to help fend off the hibernating blues. If you are experiencing mental health problems, please connect with a mental health professional. We list many local resources on the Library’s website at library.stillwater.org. Please remember that the suicide prevention hotline (1-800-273-8255) and crisis text line (text HOME to 741741) are always open if you or anyone needs immediate assistance. Enjoy the winter, read books and stay healthy!
Contact Lisa O’Donnell at lisa.odonnell@stillwater.org.
