Payne County rare birds for the week include Short-billed Dowitcher, Red-necked Phalarope, and Western Kingbird all at Cushing Water Treatment Plant on Sept. 4, and Cedar Waxwing at OSU Botanic Garden on Sept. 5. Congratulations to all that made these discoveries.
Arriving migrants for the last half of the month include Lesser Scaup, Common Poorwill, Lesser Black-backed Gull, Prairie Falcon, House, Sedge, and Marsh Wrens, American Pipit, Dark-eyed Junco, Lincoln’s Sparrow, Spotted and Eastern Towhee, Western Meadowlark, Brewer’s Blackbird, Palm Warbler, and Rose-breasted Grosbeak.
Departing will be Black-billed Cuckoo, Black-necked Stilt, Piping Plover, Marbled Godwit, Ruddy Turnstone, Red Knot, Buff-breasted Sandpiper, Short-billed Dowitcher, Least Tern, Least Bittern, Tri-colored Heron, White Ibis, Mississippi Kite, Eastern Kingbird, Olive-sided Flycatcher, Eastern Wood-Pewee, Yellow-bellied Flycatcher, Alder and Willow Flycatchers, Bell’s, Warbling, and Yellow-throated Vireos, Bank Swallow, Swainson’s Thrush, Yellow-breasted Chat, Bobolink, Baltimore Oriole, Painted Bunting, Northern Waterthrush, Kentucky, Bay-breasted, Chestnut-sided, Yellow-throated, and Canada Warbler.
Boomer Lake also had an eventful week. We discovered Nashville and Yellow Warblers, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, American Crow, and Carolina Chickadee greeters who had been directing our migrants to food sources on Wednesday, Sept. 1.
Last Thursday, we encountered a Cooper’s Hawk, thwarted by writer’s presence at Heron Cove. Birds that lived another day included Carolina Chickadees, Yellow Warblers, and Northern Cardinals that made themselves known once their little hearts stopped pounding. Hiding in the sycamore was the vocal Yellow-billed Cuckoo, and Great Crested Flycatcher in the midst of the western soapberry. A Black-throated Green Warbler was perched at the top of a snag at the head of The Cove, while at the end of the trip the Cooper’s Hawk found some troublesome Blue Jays across Lakeview Road.
Last Friday the 3rd, a Least Flycatcher gave its last hurrah before it left the Boomer Lake area.
Last Saturday was ideal for Upland Sandpipers, where we were fortuitous to locate a total of 29 for the morning. The lead bird was found due to its unearthly flight call, followed by the remainder in a flock a half hour later. They usually seem to head south over the Heron Cove area.
Killdeer have been returning to Boomer Lake, along with a few Pied-billed Grebes, and a quick glimpse of a southbound Forster’s Tern, all on Labor Day.
This Tuesday, over two dozen Chimney Swifts were together seeking insects, rising and falling, some as high as 30 feet, with others bathing and taking water. Some of them got so near, we could easily see and hear them during their flight. These birds resemble flying cigars with long wings and tails.
This Wednesday, there was a large raft of about 45 Pied-billed Grebes bobbing in the water, many asleep. A few stood guard to assure one another’s safety in the silence. It was exhilarating to see so many of them in one place, and it is encouraging to know that there are many more to come.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
