Payne County rare birds for the week include a late Purple Martin at the Cushing Water Treatment Plant, the Upland Sandpiper heard twice, once over Whittenberg Park area and over Boomer Lake Park, and a short appearance by the Buff-breasted Sandpiper at Lake Carl Blackwell.
On Thursday, Sept. 16, we came up with Cooper’s Hawk, Belted Kingfisher, Bell’s and Warbling Vireos, Barn Swallow, American Goldfinch, Baltimore Oriole, Great-tailed Grackle, and Summer Tanager at the OKC Botanic Gardens.
Friday the 17th at a residential location on Cimarron Hill Road, we observed Mourning Dove, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Turkey Vulture, Red-shouldered and Broad-winged Hawks, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Eastern Kingbird, American Crow, Carolina Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, Barn Swallow, White-breasted Nuthatch, European Starling, American Robin, Baltimore Oriole, and Northern Cardinal.
On Saturday the 18th, we counted Nashville and Black-and-white Warblers, Chipping Sparrow, American Goldfinch, Eastern Bluebird, Brown Thrasher, European Starling, White-breasted Nuthatch, White-eyed Vireo, Northern Flicker, Red-shouldered and Cooper’s Hawk, Turkey Vulture, Mourning Dove, Eurasian Collared-Dove, and Rock Pigeon at Hoyt Grove Park.
Cushing Water Treatment Plant on Sept. 19 did not disappoint with Wood Duck, Blue- and Green-winged Teal, Northern Shoveler, Pied-billed Grebe, Killdeer, Stilt, Least, and Solitary Sandpipers, Greater Yellowlegs, Green Heron, Red-shouldered Hawk, Belted Kingfisher, Red-bellied, Downy, and Pileated Woodpeckers, Eastern Phoebe, American Crow, Tufted Titmouse, Purple Martin, Barn Swallow, Carolina Wren, American Goldfinch, Eastern Meadowlark, and large numbers of Red-winged Blackbirds.
At Boomer Lake’s Heron Cove, we discovered Canada Goose, Mallard, Mourning Dove, Yellow-billed Cuckoo, Killdeer, Great Blue Heron, Great Egret, Northern Flicker, Scissor-tailed Flycatcher, Blue Jay, American Crow, Carolina Wren, European Starling, Brown Thrasher, Yellow Warbler, and Northern Cardinal.
Teal Ridge viewed Killdeer, Solitary Sandpiper, Little Blue and Green Heron, Turkey Vulture, Least Flycatcher, and Yellow Warbler on Monday September 20.
Whittenberg Park area tallied White-winged and Mourning Dove, Common Nighthawk, Double-crested Cormorant, multiple White-faced Ibises, Turkey Vulture, Peregrine Falcon, Blue Jay, and House Finch.
On Tuesday the 21st, we expected and received a cold front that brought to Boomer Lake’s Heron Cove area Canada Goose, Mallard, two dozen Pied-billed Grebes, Mourning Dove, Great Blue Heron, Great Egret, over four dozen Turkey Vultures that quickly spread out from the Boomer Creek area with the 16 mph winds, Scissor-tailed Flycatcher, Blue Jay, American Crow, Carolina Chickadee, European Starling, and Yellow Warbler.
OKC Botanic Garden shared Yellow and Wilson’s Warblers, Blue-gray Gnatcatcher, Red-eyed Vireo, Eastern Wood-Pewee, Dickcissel, several Indigo Buntings, American Kestrel, Rose-breasted Grosbeak, House Finch, Eastern Bluebird, Northern Mockingbird, Gray Catbird, Nashville Warbler, Hairy and Red-headed Woodpeckers, Ruby-crowned Kinglet, Sharp-shinned Hawk, Northern Harrier, Great Blue Heron, White-winged Dove, and Eurasian Collared-Dove.
Sanborn Lake discovered House Wren, Osprey, American Wigeon, Common Grackle, Snowy Egret, and Chimney Swift.
Teal Ridge observed Mississippi Kite and Red-tailed Hawk.
Lake Carl Blackwell added Bald Eagle, Black Vulture, Cattle Egret, Forster’s Tern, Ring-billed Gull, and Northern Pintail.
At list end, writer had to shorten full lists to accommodate different species due to space constraints for the wonderful bird numbers on the 21.
Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
