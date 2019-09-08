September is recognized as National Childhood Obesity Awareness month. It is important to ensure children are getting healthy, well balanced meals along with the recommended daily amounts of physical activity needed. Parents and children should strive for health to combat obesity and live a healthy lifestyle.
Childhood obesity has been on the rise over the past few decades with continuous increases. The Centers for Disease and Control (CDC) state that 13.7 million children and adolescents aged 2-19, are affected by obesity in the United States and has the highest prevalence among 12-19-year olds and Hispanic populations.
One way to help solve childhood obesity is through better eating habits. Fruits and vegetables should be consumed daily. A child’s plate should be half full of fruits and vegetables at each meal. This recommended portion of fruits and vegetables can be incorporated in meals various ways for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Fruit can easily be combined in yogurt and smoothies for breakfast. Schools should offer a variety of fruits and vegetables during lunch time for children along with healthy options in vending machines. A creative way to include vegetables for dinner is making colorful vegetable kabobs or by topping pizza with vegetables. To find more options for healthy meals view healthy recipes at shapeyourfututreok.com/eat-better/recipes/.
Daily physical activity is also recommended for children. Children need at least 60 minutes of physical activity daily. Physical activity includes any kind of physical body movement by the muscles that produce energy expenditure. Riding bikes, walking, and playing outdoor games are all forms of physical activity that the whole family can participate in. Children can participate in physical activity all throughout the day. The recommended amount is 60 minutes a day, however, children can receive more. Children can have a safe walk to school in the morning, recess as a form of physical activity during the day, and after school sports and outdoor chores can be physical activity after school. Regular physical activity can help reduce obesity and stimulate the brain. This is beneficial for children in school to help them retain information and be more productive during class.
All Oklahomans are encouraged to eat plenty of fruits and vegetables, get the recommended amount of physical activity, and be tobacco free to have a healthy lifestyle. These healthy actions can help reduce the chances of developing chronic diseases that are associated with obesity, cardiovascular disease, and certain kinds of cancer. Reducing obesity and making healthy choices can be beneficial to generate longer and healthier lives for the next generation of Americans.
Melinda Caldwell is a TSET Healthy Living Program Coordinator.
