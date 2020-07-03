In an effort to ensure that all Oklahomans have access to nutritious food, the Oklahoma Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust announced a new funding opportunity, the TSET Food Systems Impact Grants.
Released today, the funding opportunity calls for applications from organizations seeking one-time, short-term funding to help jumpstart or support projects aimed at improving Oklahomans’ access to healthy foods.
“The coronavirus pandemic has shown that prevention is more important than ever in helping Oklahomans live healthy lives,” said Julie Bisbee, TSET executive director. “At the same time, the pandemic and the resulting economic downturn mean many Oklahoma families are struggling to put food on the table. Healthy food and adequate nutrition are vital to good health.”
Oklahoma ranks 45th out of 50 states as one of the most food insecure states, according to 2019 America’s Health Rankings. Nearly 15% of Oklahoma households lack access at times to enough food for an active, healthy life for all household members. Lack of access or uncertainty in ability to obtain healthy foods have been associated with an increase in poor health outcomes, obesity and health care costs. The COVID-19 pandemic has worsened Oklahoman’s access and purchasing power for healthy and nutritious foods.
At the end of April, more than 1 in 5 households in the United States, and 2 in 5 households with mothers with children 12 and under, were food insecure, according to preliminary national surveys. In Oklahoma, 1 in 6 adults and 1 in 5 children struggle with hunger in Oklahoma, according to Feeding America.
TSET’s Food Systems Impact Grants seek projects that work to address root causes of food insecurity, as well as bring together multiple sectors to create and support sustained improvement in access to healthy food. Seniors and children suffer from lack of access to healthy foods at a higher rate and projects that seek to improve outcomes for these priority populations are encouraged.
Applicants for these high-impact, short-term grants could include non-profits providing services in Oklahoma, state and local government organizations and tribal nations.
Grant amounts can range from $25,000 to a maximum of $250,000. Other requests may be considered. Awards are paid on a reimbursement basis.
Because this funding is time-limited and maximum impact is desired, the successful applicants should demonstrate existing work to address food access in Oklahoma and have identified a funding need within current portfolio of services.
For more information or to view the RFP, visit tset.ok.gov/content/requests-proposals. Applications are due by July 31 at 4 p.m. The TSET Board of Directors will consider applications during their regular meeting in August.
