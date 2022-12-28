“Meet Your Legislators” is back in-house at the Stillwater Public Library Jan. 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. The Stillwater League of Women Voters and the Friends of the Stillwater Public Library invite community members and elected officials to attend.
This annual event allows citizens to meet face-to-face with local officials. Senators Chuck Hall and Tom Dugger and Representative Trish Ranson will attend to discuss plans for the upcoming legislative session. Other elected officials attending include Mayor Will Joyce, City Councilors Amy Dzialowski and Kevin Clark, City Manager Norman McNickle and County Commissioner Zach Cavett.
“Being able to engage in person with local leaders is so important,” said Stacy DeLano, Stillwater Public Library director. “Attendees get the opportunity to ask questions in a more formal setting, but they can also mingle and speak with leaders one-on-one.”
“Meet Your Legislators” is a come-and-go event, and light refreshments will be available courtesy of the LWV and the Friends of the Library. The LWV will moderate the event.
Gladeen Allred, Stillwater’s LWV president, is keen to hear what questions attendees will have this year.
“I believe it is important for people to be informed and active participants in our democracy,” Allred said. “This event gives the community the opportunity to discuss issues of interest in an informal and personal setting.”
Community members can submit questions for representatives at the event via note cards. The moderator will ask questions to be addressed in front of the audience as time allows.
Officials running for open positions are invited to attend and speak personally with citizens but cannot address the audience as a whole.
Citizens interested in researching current legislation or looking up their local representatives before attending the event can visit oksenate.gov and oklegislature.gov.
Registration for the free event is not required, but those who would like a reminder email can sign-up at library.stillwater.org/register.php. Questions not answered on the library’s website should be directed to the Help Desk at 405-372-3633 x8106 or askalibrarian@stillwater.org.
