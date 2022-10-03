The American Legion Family kicked off the Block Party with an early Pancake Breakfast (donations accepted!) on Saturday, September 24. The Arbor Day mile-long Fun Run was next, drawing schoolchildren of all ages. Participants were presented a water bottle.
The turtle races were great fun, with the challenge of predicting the routes of the terrapins! Emcee Roy Fleshman announced drawings and raffles and tunes.
The bouncy house entertained the younger kids, while the bigger kids relished the bouncy obstacle course. As noon approached, there were an abundance of selections from food vendors.
The streets cleared, and folks lined the sidewalks for the parade, the big event of the day. The Stillwater Civil Air Patrol started off bearing the flags in formation.
Some of the participants in the parade included the Morrison Fire Trucks, Grand Marshal Rick and Jan McSwain, and Morrison High School Marching Band, conducted by T.J. Partin.
There was a Ditch Witch truck, a Cheerleader truck, and emergency vehicles with sirens blaring. The Sumner and Brush Fire Department Trucks were next in the lineup. The walking cheerleaders followed, with the football players also on foot.
4-H had a float, with members on board. Oak Grove OHCE (Oklahoma Home and Community Education) decorated a float. The vintage cars caught everyone’s eye. The parade wouldn’t be complete without the youngsters’ “Push, Pedal and Pull” – with little ones on their bikes and wagons and such. And as usual, who else but Good Old Santa Claus brought up the rear!
Once again, the town of Morrison proved just how much fun a small town can be!
