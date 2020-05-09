Morrison Cemetery stands out from many cemeteries, because of its quiet rural location with stately old shade trees and a pond along it. Irises sway in the breeze. Morrison High School Coach Cory Bales keeps the grass carefully mowed. Such an idyllic, beautiful location seems fitting for a final resting place.
On June 28, 1897, five acres of land were purchased by the Morrison Cemetery Association by Irwin Houck for $50. The cemetery was platted and divided into grave plots around 1903 or1904. The earliest grave with headstone dates to 1897, but there might have been earlier burials dating back to September 1893 – the opening of the area in the Land Run.
James Harry Morrison, who the town of Morrison is named after, is buried there. He established a Post Office in 1894, which he bought from a man named Autry – initially the town was going to be named after Autry. Morrison participated in the Land Run in 1893 and was a Confederate Veteran of the Civil War. He died April 12, 1900.
Some of the oldest graves include:
Charley Dale, who died December 1897, a 3-year-old son of James and Ollie Dale. Also, an infant child of William and Lucy Emick, died June 23, 1897, and the mother Lucy died the same day.
Stella Lane, eight months old, died July 1897, and Olive Ann Lewis, 47 years old, died November 1897. Another infant was born and died the same day, and the mother, Milly Capler, died 11 days later, on March 17, 1904. Infant deaths were not uncommon in those days before immunizations and advanced medicine.
There are approximately 98 veterans from the Civil War (both Union and Confederate), World War I, World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War.
The Cemetery Board has three members, who met me at the cemetery to give me a tour. Janet Vincent is familiar with a lot of the history of the area and of the deceased, especially the veterans. Board Member Steve Carr’s wife Cindy was also present – it is her responsibility to raise the flag, and Steve helps her put out flags on Memorial Day.
American Legion Auxiliary members and ALA Junior members help identify the veterans’ graves for Wreaths Across America in mid-December. On that day, a crowd gathers to remember our veterans, living and deceased. An evergreen wreath is placed on each veteran’s grave, and their names are pronounced audibly, in memory of their service.
Larry Veit is the third member of the Cemetery Board. Veit’s Morrison roots go back several generations – a number of his ancestors are buried at Morrison Cemetery. Janet Vincent also has ancestors buried there. Cindy Carr’s father, Ralph Fehring, is buried there, too. Steve Carr originally came from Ponca City.
The entrance and exit of the cemetery have thick stone posts that Coach Cory Bales arranged to have the rocks transported there.
Morrison Cemetery is located east of Morrison, off of US Highway 64. It is well marked. If you’ve been there before, or if you haven’t, it is an attractive place to visit, and read the tombstones and epitaphs. If stones could talk, each one would have an interesting tale to tell!
Amy Keith lives near and writes about the town of Morrison.
