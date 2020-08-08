National American Legion Auxiliary gave 10 new scholarships for their Junior Members. Haley Carr, daughter of Steve and Cindy Carr of Morrison, was selected for the $2,500 ALA Junior Member Scholarship.
Haley Carr is a senior in Multimedia Journalism at Oklahoma State University. Carr additionally was one of five National American Legion Auxiliary Spirit of Youth Scholarship recipients when she graduated from Morrison High School in 2017. The Youth Scholarship was for $5,000.
Carr talked about her current education: “I have enjoyed my video journalism classes because it gives me the opportunity to tell and share the stories of people in my community.”
She elaborates, “Currently, I’m working on a video series to promote counseling at my college. I have edited and produced memorial videos for family members. I enjoy video editing and writing personal projects in my spare time.”
Carr’s Morrison roots run deep. She shares, “I have a lot of family in Morrison – my grandparents were Ralph and Dorothy Fehring. My parents live there and my brother, Bradley is a senior at MHS this year.”
She adds, “My aunt is Nellie Thomas, I have several younger cousins that go to Morrison schools. I also have a large extended family connected through my Mitchell and Hetherington great-great-grandparents.”
Carr was a delegate in 2016 Oklahoma Girls State. Her career dream is to work in a television newsroom as a producer or work as a producer for National Geographic documentaries.
“I was surprised and excited to be honored by an organization that I have been a member of since May 1999,” Carr responds. “It was also kind of an honor to be awarded this scholarship since the American Legion Auxiliary was so important to my grandmother, Dorothy Fehring.”
Her grandmother Dorothy Fehring is deceased, but she was a pillar in the Morrison Community. She was awarded Senior Citizen of the Year by the Morrison Senior Citizens Center, where she was an active member.
Congratulations, Haley Carr, and best wishes in all your endeavors!
For more information on the National ALA Scholarship, visit https://www.alaforveterans.org/Scholarships/Junior-Member-Loyalty-Scholarship/.
Amy Keith lives near and writes about the town of Morrison.
