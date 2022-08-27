On Saturday, Aug. 13, sports fans and everyone with school spirit gathered at the Morrison Football Field to herald in a new school sports year.
Teachers, coaches, staff, students, parents, grandparents, and tiny wildcats made their appearance to cheer the sports teams, coaches and cheerleaders.
There were plenty of free hot dogs and drinks. Toddlers up through high school had their faces painted. There were a lot of the athletes and cheerleader playing around and just being silly. A spontaneous football game broke out, and the stadium filled up with spectators. The heat didn’t seem to diminish the size or enthusiasm of the crowd.
The Morrison Marching Band were out in full force, conducted by T.J. Partin.
Announcer Nathan Smith drew the crowd together. Then one by one he announced all the sports teams, cheerleaders and band members, as well as their coaches.
Junior High/High School Softball Coach is Jared Freeman. Chandler Salinas is coach for Junior High/High School Softball and Baseball. Coach Griffin coaches High School/Junior High Boys Basketball, and 5th and 6th Grade Track.
Hillary Patterson coaches High School/Junior High Girls Basketball, and Girls and Boys Track. TJ Partin conducts the Band and Color Guard. Cory Bales coaches High School/Junior High Football.
Hayden Garringer coaches 5th and 6th Grade Football and Junior High Football and Wrestling. Kelly Kana is Junior High Cheer Coach. Justin Kana is Cross Country Coach. Sharbee Horne is High School Cheer. They cheer for football and basketball.
Everyone enjoyed the opportunity to be introduced to the Wildcat athletes, cheer, band and coaches. Everyone was out with their fervent Wildcat spirit. GO WILDCATS!!
Amy Keith lives near and writes about the town of Morrison.
