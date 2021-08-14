In 2018, Ryan Vivar lost his dad, Hector Vivar, to cancer. Before his father died, Vivar promised his dad that he would make a comeback as a top professional fitness trainer.
Vivar is true to his word. This summer he was designated “June 2021 Medical Fitness Pro of The Month.” He also has been chosen as a finalist for the “2021 Medical Fitness Pro of The Year.” The top finalist will be announced early 2022.
Vivar was selected by Medfit Professional Magazine, the Medfit Network, and a team of industry experts. They recognize one professional each month – one who exemplifies the values of “medical fitness.”
Only one “Medical Fitness Pro of the Year” award is given annually.
Vivar reflects, “It’s an honor to be a finalist for this award, and be recognized among some of the most advanced exercise and allied healthcare professionals in the industry.
“This recognition especially has a deep personal meaning for me. As a young kid, I witnessed the heartbreak my mom experienced when she lost her mother to cancer, and her sister many years later. Since then, I’ve never looked at health and fitness the same. I’ve never looked at the role of an exercise professional the same.”
He elaborates, “I believe we are an integral part of the healthcare continuum, and play an important role in the prevention and management of disease. I’ve been very fortunate to have over a decade of success in the personal training industry, but my fire has recently been reignited. I feel this is a step in that direction, and that I’m fulfilling my promise to my dad.”
Vivar loves getting the opportunity to improve, impact, and change people’s lives through his work. He shares, “The greatest challenge has been getting the medical community and other allied healthcare professionals to understand that there are well-qualified exercise professionals out there.”
Vivar is the owner of Ryan Vivar Fitness in downtown Oklahoma City. He also is the creator of Fitness After 50 OK. He is a Personal Trainer, Medical Exercise Specialist, and Health Coach who also specializes in corrective exercise and biomechanics.
In addition to his degree in the field, he holds 15 certifications. For the past 13 years, he has traveled all over the country doing workshops, live trainings, and working with top experts in the field. He has been working as an exercise professional since 2008.
Vivar was a nominee for “Personal Trainer of The Year” in 2020. He was selected among “Top 10 Personal Trainers in The World” by Life Fitness in 2014.
Additionally, Vivar was a featured exercise professional for the American Council on Exercise in 2013. He was a nominee for “America’s Top Personal Trainers to Watch” in 2011 and 2012.
Attending Morrison Schools kindergarten thru 12th grades, Vivar graduated from Morrison High School in 2003. He was raised in Meadowpark Estates, southwest of Morrison. He has a 6-year-old daughter named Allison, and currently lives in Oklahoma City.
Besides fitness training, Vivar enjoys mechanical things and figuring out how things work. He also is interested in classic cars, especially mid-1960’s Chevrolet pickups, car restoration, and detailing. He enjoys entrepreneurship and self-improvement, but most of all cherishes spending quality time with his daughter Allison. “We are always on an adventure,” he relates.
“This one is for my parents (Hector and Concepcion Vivar) and for my beautiful daughter Allison,” he says in closing.
Amy Keith lives near and writes about the town of Morrison.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.