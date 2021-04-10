Senior Britney Nelson credits Cheer Sponsor Sharbee Horne for helping them. Horne helped them fill out all the paperwork for All-State, and held practices for them to practice the cheer.
A valuable lesson Britney learned is that “Someone will always be better than you, but it’s up to you if you work harder than them.” She started Cheer in sixth grade.
The daughter of Micki Nelson, Britney has six siblings. Her favorite class is “definitely” her phlebotomy class at Meridian Technology Center.
Her extracurricular activities include yearbook, OSU research and ag.
Britney plans to go to Oklahoma State University to minor in undergraduate nursing.
After that she wants to transfer to a nursing school to later on go on to be a nurse practitioner.
Her favorite Cheer story that she will always remember was during the last basketball game of this year’s season. They made it to the State Tournament and went up against Dale. They were tied up the whole game. “it was super intense. There was so much great talent, so I was ‘super surprised.’”
Sharbee Horne details the two girls’ accomplishments: “Britney and Mia-Claire not only served as captains on this year’s Cheer Squad, but also participated on a competitive Cheer Squad outside of school. The many years they have participated in Cheer have helped them prepare for Regional and State Cheer Tryouts.”
They also meet together to practice the material and get prepared on a few occasions.
When Horne found out that both girls made the All-Region Cheer Squad and would get to try out for the All-State Team, she was thrilled.
Although the girls came home from State Tryouts without trophies, Horne commends them highly: “These ladies have both worked very hard and committed themselves to excellence – not only in Cheer but also in their academics. They deserve recognition.”
Horne adds, “I hope that anyone that participates in Cheer at Morrison has a fun and enjoyable experience, while growing in their skill-set and their ability to work as a team player to promote school spirit.”
She also wants to offer anyone interested in collegiate cheer, opportunities that will help them achieve that goal.
She continues in closing, “I am so proud that Mia-Claire and Britney were able to represent Morrison High School at the All-Region and All-State competition. Both ladies performed at a high level, and hopefully paved the way for other young ladies at our school to believe they can follow in their footsteps.”
Amy Keith lives near and writes about the town of Morrison.
