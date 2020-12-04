Morrison Elementary wasn’t able to have a live Veterans Day Program this year, but the virtual program touched the hearts of viewers on Morrison Public Schools’ website.
There were several speaking parts by older elementary children, followed by pre-K’s hearty “Grand Old Flag” with the kids waving American flags and performing motions to the lyrics.
Kindergarten warbled a stirring “America the Beautiful” also with hand motions. When they sang “America, America” they placed their hand on their heart. They ended putting their arms around each other’s shoulders, singing about “brotherhood.”
The kindergarteners also sang “My Country, ‘Tis of Thee.”
First-graders sang a robust “Sound=Off,” marching and calling out the commands, “HUT-two-three-four” and “About Face” and “Salute!” and clapping in time.
Second grade sang the touching “We Honor You,” waving red, white and blue little flags. Youngsters held up signs displaying each of the Armed Forces: Army, Marines, Air Force, Navy and Coast Guard. They also toted “Thank You” signs and “We are Grateful” and “Our Heroes.”
Third-graders had several speaking parts, then crooned the popular contemporary song, “God Bless the USA,” with hand motions.
Fourth-graders sang a chanting acapella “My Shot,” shouting out some of the lyrics.
The program ended with “We can’t thank our U.S. Veterans enough for being our heroes.”
Elementary music teacher Glory Hoover comments, “The kiddos did a fantastic job singing well for our veterans! I hope that for our students, learning and performing these songs helps to develop a deeps sense of patriotism and thankfulness, for those who have done so much to make sure we live in a safe and free country!
“The kiddos and I were a bit sad that they couldn’t perform live for our local veterans, but maybe more veterans can enjoy the show through the virtual platform and see how precious they are to us.”
She ended, “The students had fun being able to watch themselves on the video, something they haven’t been able to do before. When I explained to them that people could access the video through a YouTube link, several of them were excited, thinking that the video was going to make them famous!”
To view the program, visit morrisonps.com and select Elementary School; Veterans Day Assembly Video will pop up.
Amy Keith lives near and writes about the town of Morrison.
