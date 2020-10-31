On the evening of Oct. 22, over a dozen friends came together at the Morrison Café to surprise Morrison Style Shop’s stylist Mary Lanier. Lanier is a youthful-looking 70 years, and was indeed surprised!
She opened birthday cards and received a knickknack that said, “You make the world a more beautiful place.” Everyone enjoyed a triple-layer cake, complete with candles.
Janet Bales and Jeanie McCray, as well as her grandson Brake Hurley were present.
Marvin Shiever, Sharon Powell, Sherry Williams, Debbie Mote, and Janet Benes also attended the party. Shelby Turner, and children Carter and Sean Pratt-Milller, and Christine Meeks wished Lanier a happy birthday.
It is good to have Morrison people getting together again, with masks and hand sanitizer and social distancing.
Best wishes for the year to come, Mary!
President of the Morrison School Board Phil Berkenbile speaks out about pandemic
Dr. Phil Berkenbile doesn’t get to spend time with his grandson and granddaughters. He has lost a good number of friends including four ag teachers that he worked with, that were retired and about Berkenbile’s age. He was not permitted to attend their funerals.
He did not get to visit his aunt in Guthrie on her 111th birthday. Despite world-wide restrictions and losses of life because of COVID-19, Berkenbile’s aunt says the Spanish Influenza of 1918 was worse. “Sixty-two million people died,” he reports.
Berkenbile’s aunt can remember when the Spanish Flu broke out in 1918. She also has memory of her father going off to fight in World War I. On her 111th birthday, she was seated behind a window, and the parade went by in honor of her birthday.
Berkenbile has been especially encouraged by the record of Morrison Schools. They have not had to close the school so far this year. The teachers are especially cautious about wearing masks and gloves, and using sanitizer freely. “They deserve a lot of the credit,” Berkenbile says. “Some people don’t care – they don’t wear a mask or social distance.”
Morrison families are also to be commended for taking steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Congratulations, Wildcats, on excellent preventative measures! Keep up the good work!
Amy Keith lives near and writes about the town of Morrison.
