Oct. 11 at the Morrison Event Center, the Lions Club had a brisket supper with side dishes and salad and giant cookies. FFA members were on hand to serve the food. Tim Taylor had volunteered to prepare the brisket. Jenny Haken and Judy McClure fixed the rest of the meal.
In spite of COVID, a sizable crowd gathered in the gymnasium, and folks enjoyed the small-town camaraderie. It is estimated about 75 people attended the event.
There were a number of long tables of Silent Auction items which people signed up for. Then there were even more long tables of Live Auction plunder. Gregg Pickens volunteered his time as auctioneer.
Some of the Silent Auction goods included gift cards from area restaurants, and earrings.
Some of the Live Auction goods included pumpkins, mums, plants, an EZ Reacher, Oklahoma State wall hanging, a golf storage container, a Rockwell Blade Runner, a Dual Saw, baked goods, a bugle, duck decoys, a leaf blower, a shoe organizer, and a red, white and blue quilt.
A few of the higher-dollar items were a Poly Hay Feeder, lots of tools and yard tools, a live Fiscus Tree, hamburger meat, and the one-and-only Blue Ribbon Peach Jelly, made by Janet Vincent.
The sale items sold for anywhere from $40 up $820 which the four tires sold for. Ronnie Leigh donated the tires.
Although there was not yet an exact total available, it was reported that they made as much money as in years past, and that they would be able to help as planned.
For more information about the Lions Club, please contact Nathan Smith at 918-839-2134.
Amy Keith lives near and writes about the town of Morrison.
