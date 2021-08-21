Morrison Schools started a new school year, Thursday, Aug. 12. Superintendent Brent Haken stood out in front of Morrison Elementary, greeting the youngsters as they came in the front doors.
Students lined up for first-day photos taken by parents and teachers. Everybody wore a smile, and some wore masks The elementary campus is still closed to visitors, because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Morrison Secondary was also in session the same day. The secondary campus is open to visitors, who may check in at the Main Office of Morrison High School.
Superintendent Haken shares a welcoming letter for the new school year:
Back in Action! The day that we wait for all summer has come. School is back in session at Morrison, and we could not be more excited to welcome back our staff and students.
You’ll never convince me that there is a better school staff in the state. This year we added to the team with nothing less than exceptional talent.
In child nutrition we have welcomed Liz Hicks as our high school baker, and Jenny Haken as our nutrition director. Kelsey Cottom will be the district’s new speech language pathologist. The elementary gained second grade teacher Leighton Loch, student interventionalists Lynn Weathers and Kerri Briggs.
They also gained special education teacher Meagan James, as well as paraprofessionals Kelly Urban and Savannah Wedman.
Our high school team added life sciences teacher and baseball coach Darren Briggs, Spanish teacher Dora Blackman, business teacher Audrey Harmon, and agriculture education teacher Alyssa McQuiston. We cannot wait for you to meet these rockstar Wildcats this year.
We are back in action, and it was kicked off Aug. 9, as we welcomed staff back. We focused on collaboration that grows our mission of Challenging Academics, Personal Leadership, and Mutual Respect!
Aug. 12, we opened our doors to students, and have been overjoyed with the growth of student enrollment and the excitement they have shown to be back. It is no secret that this year will have its share of challenges brought to us all by the ever-present virus COVID-19.
What is equally apparent is the tenacity shown by this community, students and our staff, determined to meet students where they are and help them grow.
We are proud to be Wildcats!
Brent Haken, Superintendent
Morrison Public Schools
