Due to COVID-19, Morrison students were unable to have their yearly Arbor Day celebration in Morrison this year. However, the school held a Virtual Monday celebration.
The activities included listening to books, viewing videos on making bird feeders and learning facts on pine cones. They also constructed bird feeders and performed a science experiment with a pine cone.
Morrison Tree Board members Patty Luter and Lonna Shiever helped develop the lessons. They were uploaded to Seesaw and Google Classroom for students to do on Virtual Monday in December.
Secondary Art Teacher Tim Shade provided more than 100 pine cones, and his sixth-grade art students assembled the bird feeder kits by putting wire and hooks on the pine cones. Additionally, they put bird seed in the baggies for Pre-K through third-grade students. Families supplied the peanut butter for this project.
Students listened to the story, “Night Tree” by Eve Bunting, watched a video on how to make a bird feeder and then made a bird feeder to hang up using the pine cone, bird seed and peanut butter.
Students were asked how they liked the bird feeder project, and what was their favorite part of the story. They also were requested to email a photo of their bird feeder.
Fourth-, fifth- and sixth-grade students also received a pine cone. They were to predict what would happen when the pine cone was soaked in water and record the results. The experiment exhibited the hygro-(relating to moisture) morphic (changing shape) properties of pine cones.
The students had to answer questions relating to the pine cone experiment, and had to upload before and after photos of their pine cone.
The students listened to the story, “The Carpenter’s Gift – A Christmas Tale About the Rockefeller Christmas Tree.” They also viewed YouTube video, “What is a Pine Cone?”
Students then answered questions about these two videos and placed the pine cone in a bowl of water for approximately one hour. They predicted and then observed the change in the pine cone.
Families were encouraged to take and upload photos of the completed project. Tree Board member and P.E. teacher Susan Lalman reported, “The families did a great job on our Arbor Day Virtual Science Day! Several students commented that they enjoyed the project and experiment, as well as the stories they listened to. The photos illustrate the fun had by all!”
Amy Keith lives near and writes about the town of Morrison.
