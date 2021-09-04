Morrison Elementary P.E. teacher Susan Lalman informed younger students, that although the word “HAMburger” has the word “ham,” it doesn’t come from pigs!
The littler children thought everything came from cows. At lunch time, Lalman shared the “Truth or Hogwash” lesson. She had the students show a thumbs up or thumbs down on whether they thought it was truth or hogwash.
Food Service Director Marilyn Williams (now retired) and Lalman were given a $444 Pork Grant from the Oklahoma Pork Council. They bought a 36” x 48” magnetic white board and 36” x 48” cork board. They then hung the boards at each entrance to the school in the morning.
One bulletin board was at the front doors for parents dropping off students, and the other bulletin board was at the bus drop-off point. Each bulletin board displayed photos of the school menu with food next to a food group sign.
Immediately teachers and cafeteria staff noticed an improvement in students choosing the main meal. When a new item was served, loaded pork fries, the students readily tried it, after Lalman had posted a picture of the recipe.
Lalman began her lessons with a discussion of what foods come from hogs. She was amazed at how much 5th- and 6th- graders knew. Students were able to list other pork items they consume at home, such as pork steak and pork chops.
Lalman utilized her 4-H students to talk at lunch. Students who showed or had hogs were encouraged to bring a photo of themselves with their hogs.
Rhett and Raegan Luter made a video at home showing where they keep their hogs, and how they care for them. They also showed how they exercise their hogs.
Another student, Braylin Kahle, brought different types of feed that he fed his show hogs. The students got to smell and look at the feed bags.
They discussed that the pigs ate grain, and compared their feed to grains that we eat in our diet. Taleah Williams shared tools she used to care for her hogs.
They also hung up several of the pork posters received from the Oklahoma Pork Council. There was a bulletin board showing several of Morrison’s own students who show hogs.
During physical education class, Lalman had students naming foods from pork. She would emphasize days pork was served. Pork was on the menu every week.
Lalman shares, “We so appreciated the grant. The feedback from the students, teachers and cafeteria staff has been very positive, with having a visual display of the menu daily. This is definitely something that we will continue in 2021-2022 school year.”
Lalman plans to have her 5th- and 6th-grade Ambassadors assist with visual menus this school year. This will give them experience categorizing food into the correct food groups.
Lalman will again have the 4-H students share their knowledge and expertise on hogs. They plan to expand to beef as well.
Lalman shares, “The Pork Council grant was very instrumental in helping to teach nutrition through our visual menu.”
Amy Keith lives near and writes about the town of Morrison.
