Morrison Christie-Jones 343 American Legion member Albert Quick was honored on Father’s Day with a Quilt of Valor.
Morrison American Legion Auxiliary member Cheryl Langstraat explains the mission of the Quilts of Valor Foundation. “The mission of QOVF is to cover Service Members and Veterans of the United States Armed Forces who have been touched by war – with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor. Being “touched by war” will be different for each veteran, no matter where or when they served. The quilt says, ‘Thank you for your service and sacrifice in serving our nation.’’’
Albert Quick is not only a Veteran from the Vietnam War, but is additionally a Purple Heart recipient. Upon returning home from his service in the Army, Albert, eventually moved back to Sumner (west of Morrison) and dedicated his life to helping others as a steadfast organizer of the Sumner Volunteer Fire Department. He also became a member of the Sumner Baptist Church, then later became minister of the Sumner Baptist Church in 1983.
Quick also serves as caretaker of the Sumner Pleasant Valley Cemetery. He places American flags on each veteran’s grave, to honor every veteran during Memorial Day and Veteran’s Day. He is a staunch supporter of the Wreaths Across America Ceremony at Pleasant Valley Cemetery. Langstraat says, “He shares his love of God, Country and life with everyone he meets.”
The Noble County Quilts of Valor organization made the quilt. They are a chartered group of the National Quilts of Valor Foundation. Members who physically worked on Albert’s quilt were, Charlotte Archer, (Sumner) Joan Bolay, (Billings) and Cheryl Langstraat (Stillwater). The quilt was started early in 2020. Due to COVID-19, they weren’t able to award him until now.
Quick was drafted April 5, 1968, and was honorably discharged April 4, 1970. He was wounded in the right wrist and forearm, right leg and left shoulder by enemy shrapnel near Pleiku, Vietnam. Nine out of the 13 soldiers in his platoon were wounded in the same battle that took only minutes to happen.
Albert and his wife Jeanne have four daughters, eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was raised in Sumner, and graduated from Sumner Schools. He has also lived in Oklahoma City, hired by the Postal Service. He lived in Stillwater and Yale before returning to Sumner in 1975.
At the quilt presentation at Sumner Baptist Church, Charlotte Archer spoke, saying: “I think, personally, that he (Albert) serves a higher authority now, and he seems to do it joyfully. I am so proud to know this man, and to award you and honor you with this quilt.”
As they wrapped him in the quilt, Archer said “Thank you, so much, for what you have done for us!”
Cheryl Langstraat also shares, “The Oath of Enlistment states, ‘I do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.’ All enemies, foreign and domestic. Every single veteran has vowed to lay down their lives for you and me. No questions asked.”
Langstraat adds, “These men and women who have served and those who are serving now in our armed forces, need to know that their sacrifice is acknowledged and appreciated. Some of them never heard the words ‘Welcome Home’ on their return back to the states. Some have never heard ‘Thank you for your service.’ All never hear it enough, because we do not say ‘Thank you’ to them enough.”
Langstraat also shares that the dictionary definition of “Valor” is “great courage in the face of danger, especially in battle.” When the QOVF founder’s son was in service, she wanted to know that someone cared about him and others serving. QOVF began as a way to express gratitude for military servicemen and women.
She also states, “In a mother’s eyes, their child is agreeing to sacrifice their life to protect our freedoms and our way of life. QOVF believes that Valor is giving up your rights to freedom for a term of service, in order to ensure the safety of our nation and our nation’s people. Their Nation. Their Nation’s People. How can we NOT say to these courageous men and women, who serve in our military, ‘Thank You!’? ‘Thank You for Your Service!’ And tell them often?”
Thank you, Albert, for your service. Thank you to the Noble County Quilt of Valor organization for honoring him in this special way.
Amy Keith lives near and writes about the town of Morrison.
