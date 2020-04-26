Ashley Kruse and Amanda Leigh’s second grades learned first-hand the long process of publishing a book, by doing it. They published their very own book!
Earlier this year they had a visit from a local author and illustrator, Alton Carter. He taught them every step of the publishing process, and his illustrator Janelda Lane showed them her illustrating process.
The children were amazed by the process and were inspired to attempt the process on their own. Kruse discovered a company out of Kansas called Studentreasures Publishing, that publishes student books. So the second grades started the project!
They titled their book “The Class Who Dreamed Big.” They selected the title to pay homage to the book “The Boy Who Dreamed Big,” by Alton Carter that was their inspiration.
They did their best to follow in the footsteps of Janelda Lane for the illustrations. All of her illustrations are drawn with colored pencils, and that was the requirement for Morrison’s students as well. Lane shared the chalkboard used in her illustrations, and they used that as a border for each illustration.
Kruse explains, “We had each student pick and write about their top four dreams, not all were occupations. Some wanted to travel, some wanted to be a mommy. We then met with each student multiple times in writers’ workshops.
“They put one or two of their dreams together to make a fun couplet-style writing on each page. We had everything from world travelers to presidents, photographers, and preachers. It was so fun to hear their dreams and see how each one of them have such different goals.
“I was pleasantly surprised that no two were alike, the students are so unique and so were their dreams.”
On the day they had their publishing party, each student dressed up like their dreams.
“We had some great costumes!” Kruse reports enthusiastically. “We had a student make a scuba diving suit out of recycled items. We had a cowgirl waitress who even handmade an entire menu for her costume. There was a veterinarian and a bull rider/football star complete with full pads!”
The classes did some lessons on poetry focusing on couplets. They had some wonderful writing, Kruse says. Here is an excerpt from Olivia Ross who is a very talented poet!
“I dream of being a farmer one day:/ I’d love to play in the yellow hay./ I would say hooray, and my horse would say neigh!/ I’ll have a big tractor, it’ll be green./ My chickens will be sweet, but the bull might be mean. / My pigs will be happy to lay in the mud,/ My cows will be smiling while they chew on their cud./ I’ll grow lots of crops: corn, carrots, cabbage, and peas./ When I have my farm, I hope you’ll come visit me!”
The students were able to purchase books during the process, ranging from $15 to $25. To obtain more copies, contact Kruse by email at ashleykruse@morrisonps.com or Leigh at amandaleigh@morrisonps.com.
(TO BE CONTINUED)
Amy Keith lives near and writes about the town of Morrison.
