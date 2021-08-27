After the lengthy season of isolation due to COVID-19, the senior citizens and folks of all ages gathered Aug. 12 for the annual Senior Citizens Picnic fundraiser.
Corky McCroskey grilled hot dogs and hamburgers. There were numerous other tasty dishes in the chow line, including delicious homemade desserts.
But the best of all was the warm camaraderie among the Morrison citizens. Friendships seemed especially refreshing after being quarantined for more than a year.
McCroskey and Roy Fleshman announced the after-dinner events. The Senior Citizens of the Year were revealed: for 2020, former Senior Citizens Center cooks L. J. and Charlotte Stivers were chosen. They are the parents of Michelle Shiplett, who is employed at the First National Bank and Trust Company of Morrison.
The Stivers were both victims of a debilitating car accident that left them unable to continue as the Senior Citizens Center cooks. Everyone was happy to see them recovered from their injuries.
Roy Fleshman was designated Senior Citizen of the Year for 2021. He currently is the cook for the Center, and was surprised to be awarded the honor. All three of the Senior Citizens of the Year were presented a hot-and-cold beverage container.
McCroskey recognized the volunteer drivers that make the Senior Citizens Meals Deliveries possible.
Fleshman and McCroskey announced the various activities held at the Center. McCroskey claimed, “We have been accused of having the best Senior Citizens Music in the state!”
Morrison Music Night is held every first and third Thursday of the month. Morrison, Stillwater and surrounding area musicians and music-lovers meet for a potluck at 6 p.m. The music begins at 6:30 and ends at 8:30 p.m. Attendees may sign up to perform.
Every second Thursday at 11:30 a.m. there is a lively game of Bingo. There are card games on Wednesday at 1 p.m., as well as a Crafts Group that meets the same time. The crafters are mostly Morrison grandmas that enjoy chatting over their crocheting, knitting, needlepoint and quilting.
Tai Chi classes are held Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 to 11 a.m. Also be sure to browse the abundant collection of books available in the Senior Citizens Library.
There was a Prize Table overflowing with great prizes for the games of chance. They included wall hangings, DVDs, fall décor, potholders, a purse, crocheted items and an assortment of other plunder. The prizes were donated by attendees.
There was a silent auction with scenic paintings by L.J. Stivers, who is a gifted artist. Also up for bidding were inspirational baskets, a crocheted doll, a leaded glass bowl, a fleece blanket and Janet Benes’ handmade jewelry.
McCroskey explained that the money raised goes toward the maintenance of the Center, and toward the expenses from the Meals Deliveries. “This year is one of the years that the finances haven’t been so high. As long as we have money in the bank, we will keep feeding!”
The games of chance began, with the Balloon Pop. There were several balloons with notes for $5, $10 and $25.
The Card Game was won by Bonnie Pancoast. Sherry Williams won the 50-50 Game, and donated her winnings back to the Center. There were numerous drawings for the items on the Prize Table.
The evening of fun raised more than $2,200 for the Morrison Senior Citizens Center.
Anyone interested in Meal Deliveries may contact Corky McCroskey at 405-880-4839.
Amy Keith lives near and writes about the town of Morrison.
