On Thursday, Aug. 25, a roomful of grandpas and grandmas congregated in the Morrison Senior Citizens Center (Fire Station) for a supper of hamburgers and hotdogs and best of all, garden-fresh watermelon. The watermelons were home-grown and provided by senior citizen Corky McCroskey.
Roy Fleshman was cook, and they ran out of hamburgers, but there were an abundance of hotdogs.
Over in the corner, musicians Roy Fleshman (guitar), his wife Lana (dulcimer) and Amy Lavicky (violin) played old-time music. “Red Wing,” “Will the Circle be Unbroken,” “You are my Sunshine,” and favorite hymns filled the air.
Roy Fleshman stood up and gave a prayer (“After we eat!”) Then Corky McCroskey announced this year’s Senior Citizens of the Year. Sharon Powell was cited first, then Janet Benes.
McCroskey announced the different activities at the Senior Citizens Center: Tuesday and Thursday 9:30 to 10:30 Tai Chi gentle exercise. First and third Thursday are Morrison Music Night from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. On third Wednesday, you can get a blood pressure check, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Card games are every Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Senior Citizens Center provides lunch 11 to 11:45 a.m., Monday through Friday, and also delivers meals via their volunteers.
One of the seniors declared, “If anyone wants to take a book from the library, you don’t have to bring it back.”
Roy Fleshman added, “We have been blessed by good support.”
McCroskey introduced their new Senior Citizens Center Board Member, Cheryl Langstraat. Langstraat was also commended for her dedicated work at the United Methodist Women’s Thrift Store. The Thrift Store serves the Morrison community by offering bargain prices on all their items. They also give to anyone in need.
McCroskey auctioned off items from the table, with gusto, and a little humor and fun. Fresh squash, a butterfly plaque, a fuzzy blanket, honey (“The best around, except for the one beside you!”)
Other auctioned items included fall kitchen décor, an air fryer, a picnic basket (full!), a handmade necklace, a throw blanket and mug. Last but not least were the mouth-watering red and yellow watermelons from McCroskey.
Games of chance followed, with the balloon pop – with prize money inside. Superintendent of Morrison Schools Brent Haken bought a “Morrison Red” watermelon. He also bought all three balloons for the balloon pop.
There was a number of drawings, and the lucky numbers got to choose from the prize table. There was an armlength of tickets sold, and qualified for a prize. Alice Smith won the 50-50.
Thirty-three people came, and $2,800 was raised. Funds raised go toward the Senior Citizens Center cook’s salary. Most of it goes toward food. They are up to 18 meal deliveries per day. Eight to ten meals per day are eaten at the Senior Citizens Center.
Everyone had a good meal, a good time, for a good cause.
Amy Keith lives near and writes about the town of Morrison.
