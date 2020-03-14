Good news: Morrison is growing!
The most recent venture is a new business on Woolsey Avenue, The Venue. The Grand Opening will be held 6-7 p.m. Saturday, March 21, with a ribbon-cutting celebration.
Guests will enjoy viewing the facility dressed up, and refreshments will be served. Owner Jenny Haken of Morrison will be on hand to answer any questions attendees may have regarding renting the facility.
Haken will be giving away one free weekday rental at The Venue.
The Venue on Woolsey Avenue was partially built in the early 1910s and has an elegant industrial charm with stone-exposed walls, over-sized Edison bulb pendants, and rich velvet-draped walls. It has accent lighting to help enhance the feel of an event to meet the desired vision.
The Venue is a location that is perfect for small intimate weddings, receptions, anniversary parties and even business luncheons and dinners. It is a versatile place that is meant to be affordable enough that you can host an amazing event in a friendly and welcoming town.
The Venue will be open to the public for a rental space for special events, but they will also be hosting their own series of amazing high crafting classes and unique events. They will be offering event planning services and be able to assist with all aspects of events to be held in the space, whether it’s linens, decor or catering and marketing pieces.
It is conveniently located three doors down from the Morrison Flower Shop, McClure’s General Store (Like stepping back in time) and only two doors down from Varnish & Velvet’s retail store.
Haken is also the owner of Varnish & Velvet, another of Morrison’s new businesses. Varnish & Velvet is a home decor retail store filled with Round Top Collection seasonal metal décor. It also offers an amazing line of candles, beautiful and unique gifts, as well as items designed and created by local craftsmen. Varnish & Velvet also offers upholstery services and allows customers to create new and unique custom pieces.
Don’t miss this opportunity to see these unique new locations yourself – and you may win a free weekday rental!
