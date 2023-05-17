On Saturday, May 6, the Mulhall-Orlando FFA Chapter hosted its annual awards banquet. We recognized individual and chapter achievements, and two members of our community were honored with the Honorary FFA Degree.
The Honorary FFA Degree is presented to those who have exemplified outstanding service to advance agricultural education and the FFA. It is with great pleasure to inform the community that the Mulhall-Orlando FFA chapter has added two more recipients to its list, and they are Mr. Duke Nunley and Mrs. Pam Gallaway.
Each FFA chapter has an officer team made of 6 remarkable members of the chapter.
Possessing the role of an officer is a great privilege only some members are honored to receive.
So, I am pleased to announce the members who have taken the helm for the Mulhall-Orlando FFA Officer team: President- Caysn Larman, Vice President- Hanna Schmidt, Secretary- Willie Schoonover, Treasurer- Kaylee Blagden, Reporter- Jace Taylor and Sentinel- Kylee Phillips.
Congratulations to all the members who received their Discovery FFA Degree:
Riley Beckwith, Jory Wade Blagden, Hayden Braz, Alison Cook, Kason Cory, Phillip Fagan, Aubrey Lynn Fisher, Lucas Haven, Miranda Klingaman, Kayden Lindsey, Maison Pool, Kash Ruggs, Adalee Schoepflin, William Olin Horsechief Junior and Preston Tratham.
Congratulations to all the members who received their Greenhand FFA Degree:
Peyton Beier, Landon Chartier, Joci Fogle, Cera Heurta, Rilynn Lunsford, Rachel Zayuri, Martinez Aguilar, Emma Mcfall, Denver McKay, Brody Nunley, Daxton Pack, Garrett Perrin, Ally Phillips and Jace Taylor.
Congratulations to all the members who received their Chapter FFA Degree:
Brock Aldridge, Ryan Beier, Kaylee Blagden, Michel Ann Bussard, Reigha Capria, Ty Franklin Cunningham, Cardon Dykes, Izayah Mckinney, Lincoln Oldenburg, Kylee Phillips, Deagon Pool and Kade Von Ruggs.
Congratulations to our 2022-2023 Greenhand Officers:
President Jace Taylor
Vice President Garrett Perrin
Secretary Denver McKay
Treasurer Joci Fogle
Reporter Daxton Pack
Sentinel Ally Phillips
Congratulations to every member receiving a Proficiency Award.
Baylee Brown - Swine Production Placement; Hanna Schmidt - Environmental Science and Natural Resources - Ag Science - Integrated Systems Category; Brock Aldridge - Poultry Production; Jace Taylor - Ag Mechanics Design and Fabrication; Casyn Larman - Beef Production Placement; Lincoln Oldenburg - Diversified Ag Production; Kaylee Day - Equine Production Entrepreneurship; Kaylee Blagden - Animal Production and care; Lora Golay - Equine Production Placement; Deagan Pool - Grain Production; Willie Schoonover - Vet Science; Callen Oldenburg - Diversified Crop Placement; Garrett Perrin - Forage Production Entrepreneurship/Placement; Briley Harman - Service Learning; Denver McKay - Beef Production Placement; Daxton Pack - Dairy Production Placement
Congratulations to every member who won a Star Award:
Star Discovery - Maison Pool
Star Greenhand - Jace Taylor
Star Placement - Willie Schoonover
Star Farmer - Kaylee Blagden
Star Agriscience - Deagan Pool
Star Agribusiness - Casyn Larman
Once again thank you to everyone that was able to help us celebrate our accomplishments at the banquet and congratulations to all the award recipients. We cannot wait to get our new year started with our upcoming new members.
