On May 7, members, families, and friends gathered together at the annual banquet of the Mulhall-Orlando FFA Chapter. Members were able to show off their impressive projects and countless accomplishments from the past year.
Numerous members of the Mulhall-Orlando FFA chapter were rewarded for their hard work this year. Chapter Star awards are given to outstanding chapter members who are active and have strong Supervised Agricultural Experiences. Star in Agribusiness was awarded to KayLea Taylor, Star in Agriscience was awarded to Hannah Schmidt, Star in Placement was awarded to Callen Oldenburg, Star Farmer was awarded to Casyn Larman, Star Greenhand was awarded to Kaylee Blagden, and Star in Discovery was awarded to Jace Taylor. Hanna Schmidt and Lora Golay were recognized as National Agriscience Finalists. Casyn Larman was recognized for gaining the number one spot in the State Reporter’s Book Contest. Members who had Proficiencies for their SAE projects were awarded. The Honorary Chapter Degree is awarded to those in the community who portray outstanding service to the agricultural education of students. This year Mr. Roland Taylor and Mrs. Kristen Brown accepted this award as they are leaders of the community who are always willing to give a helping hand. Many other awards were given as well.
After seniors Baylee Brown and KayLea Taylor made their retiring addresses as President and Vice President, the 2022-2023 Mulhall-Orlando officer team was announced. This team includes Callen Oldenburg as President, Casyn Larman as Vice President, Hannah Schmidt as Secretary, Lora Golay as Reporter, Willie Schoonover as Treasurer, and Kaylee Blagden as Sentinel.
“Mighty but small” were words used by member Lora Golay to describe the local chapter. This is believed to be true by many as another school year comes to an end. Although it may be a small chapter, Mulhall-Orlando FFA has been very active and successful not only in the past year, but in the past few years. Members are excited as they look to another year of learning, opportunities, accomplishments, and so much more.
Congratulations to all of the award winners for their achievements and thank you to those who joined us as we recapped the past year.
